Thinking Coalition’s Substack

Thinking Coalition’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stefano's avatar
Stefano
Mar 26

I enjoyed reading your essay, and one of the previously linked essays (where's the money? I'm a fan of Werner, so I'm biased); I found it informative and agree with much of it.

However two things left me perplexed.

In the conclusion you wrote: "Money printing finally breaks down under runaway inflation and, following a period of suffering, people are then willing to endure the hardship to re-establish sound money."

I think you're underestimating what "a period of suffering" entails and subsequent "endure the hardship" of a reset. You make it sound like a stroll in the park. For modern historical context we're talking about everything from the great US depression, the Weimar Republic to the French Revolution. Moreover, money printing and inflation go hand in hand, suffering accompanies them, they all climax together, but suffering then continues after the reset, if a reset is successful (a big if; the odds are against us). The reset eliminates all wealth except for assets, and by then crime is out of control, so it's not like unguarded assets are safe "just because". It's interesting to read about this stuff until we try and situate ourselves in what daily life was like.

All humans suffer from bias, notably tomorrow will be like today because yesterday. Unfortunately, just because we've created and maintained a successful rock and roll party, since the 18th century, with relative peace since 1945 in the West, we've been lulled into believing things survive and life goes on (we briefly glimpse the US great depression through the imagery of Gatsby's roaring 20s and Steinbeck's dust bowl 30s, or read about runaway inflation wheelbarrows of money in Weimar and workers who spend all their wages the day they receive them). But reality is different. In Germany the inflation saga kicked off in 1920, there's a famine in 1921, in 1922 it goes off the rails: barter and crime explode, then we get a reset in 1923, and later Hitler in 1933, so 1923-1933 wasn't all that great either. Sure, fortunes and wealth are made and lost during crisis, but assuming those who lost only did so because they weren't intelligent: we always like to believe we'll be among the winners. The reality is a reset renders all assets worthless, and after the reset some assets (like land or gold, but also stocks, although this is more complicated) which have value, slowly start being traded again under the new system; but only the powerful among the elites keep their assets.

And through what happened in 2008, 2022, or 1971, etc, we can see how no one in power does the right thing. Curiously enough, during the Greek financial crisis of 2013, even the Communists who won at the ballot box chickened out of doing a reset and instead accepted some pretty hardcore austerity measures from the ECB, because they looked at Argentina and thought, maybe not. When Weimar did a reset in 1923 it was to avoid complete anarchy: they still existed in a mostly mercantilist and capitalist world, few global supply chains, no digitalization, etc. They had a world to plug back into, economies were based on industrial and manufacturing, not consumption and services.

If you're not familiar with, I'd recommend Peter Turchin's work on his Cliodynamics model on civilization decline. What he labels "the wealth pump" is what you're also discussing in the essay. Anyhow, he and the team around him have created a database with around 250 historical empires and countries, and the bottom line is at some point the wealth pump always gets out of line (power corrupts, how surprising!), and in around 2/3s of the cases it ends with a pitchfork revolution, while in a 1/3 of cases we get a mixed basket of everything from FDR or (he cites) the last Tzar of Russia in the late 19th century. My observation (and criticism) of his work is that he doesn't spell out what needs to happen to fix things, save for the headline grabbing "switch off the wealth pump!" (I doubt he's ever heard of Werner to be honest), but it's curious that the historical examples he gives of successful attempts to save the "system" require tyrannical forms of leadership, and it's not surprising because we're talking about someone who's title is recognized by everyonee, who's got what it takes (both balls and guns, pardon my french) to take the toys away from among the most powerful and rich members of society. In this scenario both Buffet and Dalio are worth 0.00; a few years post reset they might be able sell some assets with the new currency. So yes the very powerful (and rich) survive by riding out the storm, but in the interim, even they, like everyone, is poor and armed. The Dalio's and Buffet's survive not because of wealth, but by their proximity to power, otherwise they're the fortunes which get lost.

So this is why when I read your candid remark of "period of suffering", I don't think any of us really has understood what's approaching. And it's not different this time.

The second thing latches on to first. It's true that everyone, each according to their morals, does what they can day to day, fortunes are made and lost during normal times and crisis. But just as your wonderful graphs point out, something funny happened in 1971. To be clear many funny things have happened throughout modern history from the 1800s onwards, and went into overdrive during the 20th century, in 1913, in 1931 (Gold nearly doubled, or halved, in value, in the USA), 1971, 2008, etc, etc. But all these funny things happened within the system. And pre-1945 that system wasn't the British Pound (even though the British empire and finances went bananas in reality during the latter half of the 19th c.), it was the gold standard system. And today all countries are in the same boat with fiat currencies.

Curiously, it's a bit of a tangent, but all the central banks of Europe maintain gold reserves proportional to each other. If you're a goldbug you'll probably know more about it than me.

So when we read about Weimar Germany and look at who survived the extended storm, we don't find Dalio's and Buffet's. This is the point I'd like to make. We like to say the middle class got wiped out, but so did the rich who didn't own factories and similar productive assets. Aside that financialization didn't really exist in post WW1 Germany, so the comparison is unfair, but I don't think anyone has understood the magnitude of the storm that's coming, that only the powerful and the productive survive. And powerful doesn't translate into rich, although usually they are rich. My point is not to repeat what I wrote earlier, but to point out that if all financial assets = 0, we're not going grocery shopping with gold bars/dust during the crisis. All the bullshit jobs disappear overnight, and this includes financial markets and large parts of the service economy (some stock and bond markets might survive, but assets will be functionally untradable). So productive jobs means grow food, make and repair things, provide security, etc. In this context being a Bitcoin millionaire (personally I think it'll be worth 0) won't put food on the table. And that ton of physical gold in the bank was probably confiscated by the State during the crisis, unless you're plugged into the network running the show (top 0.01%? Top 1% won't be enough to make the cut), while hoarding Gold at home attracts attention and we meanwhile we can't trade it for anything, because markets for these things takes time to be reestablished. The Weimar stock market survived the transition and if I remember correctly stocks retained some value against inflation, but comparing the financial architecture of the early 20th c. to today is a bit lame.

My point is everyone who believes that all you need is Bitcoin or Gold to ride out the storm, get a homestead or learn a trade instead.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Thinking Coalition
iGreaterChina's avatar
iGreaterChina
4d

Digital Yuan (e-CNY) and RWA https://igreaterchina.substack.com/p/the-digital-yuans-next-phase-cross?utm_campaign=post-expanded-share&utm_medium=web

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Thinking Coalition · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture