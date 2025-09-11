In conversation with Aisling O'Loughlin

Fascinating discussion with the irrepressible

. As a former senior national journalist in Ireland (TV3) and columnist for mainstream press, she knows how the media machine works from the inside. We discuss a range of issues including ongoing excess deaths in Ireland, Conor “lockdown” McGregor’s campaign for president, Musk’s election interference and the Graham Linehan arrest and the social impact of Father Ted on the Catholic church. We also discuss how current events are a reflection of the perennial struggle between good and evil and conclude with a quote from Aisling’s substack profile “God wins. Love wins. Truth wins. Never give up.”

Hope you enjoy this.

Many thanks

Alex