In conversation - Francis O'Neill

I had a long conversation with

where we separated the puppets from the puppet masters. We discussed how Establishment propagandists and provocateurs are working overtime to increase divisions within the UK, pursuing the age-old strategy of “divide et impera” (divide and conquer), particularly by weaponising the Charlie Kirk event.

We discussed how a series of sensationalised free speech cases (Connolly, Toms and Linehan) were being used to make free speech a “battleground topic” in order to benefit Nigel Farage. We discussed how Farage did nothing to stand up against the ruthless oppression of free speech tyranny during COVID, nothing to oppose the Online Safety Act and has just welcomed the author of the act (Nadine Dorries) to Reform. We discussed also how long Farage has been seen as a “safe pair of hands” for the Establishment.

Enjoy the video (no paywall) and please subscribe to Francis’ Substack, he deserves a lot more coverage as his work is always insightful and well researched.

Many thanks

Alex