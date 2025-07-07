Earlier this year Montgomery Toms sailed into my electronic field of vision. I was thrilled that a confident young man would pound the pavement and motivate a younger audience to pay attention to the importance of liberty and resist Big Brother projects like compulsory Digital ID. It was love at first sight and his Christian faith was the icing on the cake. That was until he told a whopping lie, which led me to raise more and more questions.

Montgomery Toms is now acquiring international fame amongst the dissident class due to the fact that he was arrested for “wearing a sign” at a Pride march on 5th July 2025 in London which read “Trans flag = Mental Illness.” That is a sentiment that many of us would probably agree with.

The dam began to crack though when he announced that he didn’t know why he had been arrested. In any of these high profile events, it is absolutely essential to watch the fullest possible video recording in order to avoid being conned by highly selective edits. I admit that I jumped on the “arrested for wearing a sign” bandwagon (a patently ridiculous claim) and was shaking my electronic fist at the useless British Stasi police. The person filming this event, Emma Dunwell (notice her banner on @ESpeaksFreely), published most of the incident. In the video, you can tell that Montgomery Toms was clearly told that he was being arrested on suspicion of breaching Section 5 of the Public Order Act 1986.

Wow, that was a big crack in the image. In a social media exchange, Toms responded by saying something along the lines of the police are still really bad people. Sorry Mr. Toms you made a statement which you knew to be entirely false, end of story.

When you see the longer video, you see Toms headed into a Pride march wearing the sign and repeatedly refused requests to take the sign off. You don’t have to be Einstein to work out that Toms was being deliberately provocative, this is exactly the same playbook as serial self-promoter and provocateur Niyak Ghorbani used and I covered in the film about Ghorbani’s staged arrest.

I am not a particular lover of the police who have indeed been infiltrated by LGBT and hard Left ideologies via the Long March (see Omniwar). I am also not a fan of crimes which involve offending anybody. However, there is some clear logic in keeping protestors and counter-protestors apart in the same way that the police would not let a group of Arsenal fans into the Millwall end of a football match. Rather than get approval for a counter-protest (which would likely be very popular), Toms decided to stick his sign in the faces of the Pride marchers. This was clearly inflammatory.

A number of other red flags started appearing, including;

An immediate call to appear on Murdoch mouthpiece Julia Hartley-Brewer’s Talk TV show.

An endorsement from charlatan Andrew Bridgen.

Interview with Jeremy Hosking funded Reclaim Party,

Talk TV is in my view an Establishment propaganda channel and they push all of the key Establishment agenda items (“protection” of jabs, endless Ukraine proxy war mongering etc.). The channel also throws out some scraps of trivial dissent (e.g, over masks) in order to keep the audience on the hook.

Everyone should understand that Julia “double-jabbed” Hartley-Brewer doesn’t actually seem to give a tinker’s cuss about freedom of speech and was happy to completely blank the outrageous arrest of Dr. Heiko Schoning at Speakers’ Corner in 2020. She blanks dozens of serious attacks on free speech, so why the sudden interest in Montgomery Toms?

Next up are endorsements from charlatan Andrew Bridgen, who this week is again making the claim that his frivolous libel claim against Matt Hancock is going to “knock over dominoes”. I recently realised that I posted my detailed 2024 investigation into Bridgen’s devious history onto Patreon and have now just posted this to Rumble too. An endorsement from Bridgen is for me another a likely red flag.

Montgomery Toms also has a slick fund raising operation, with contributions taken directly via his website. Amateur dissidents don’t have such professional arrangements and use third party providers like Buy Me a Coffee, Patreon or similar. We also have to consider that Toms has graduated with few qualifications and is now “all in” on the freedom movement, specifically he has to earn a living wage from his activities. This alone implies that he is incentivised to stage events into order to generate traffic, notoriety and income.

Other people have also written in to me with very unfavourable assessments of Toms whom they believe to be a serial self-promoter; “he cares about money, fame and clout. And he’ll do whatever it takes to get it.”

Realpolitik

Realpolitik requires that you work together with people who you don’t like, or even agree with if this advances your cause. However, simply watching people invest their faith and money in dishonest operatives doesn’t make sense, even if there is an associated benefit of “waking people up”. Real initiatives already exist that do actually push back against dangerous trans ideology. In the same weekend that Toms pulled his stunt, the Christian Legal Centre announced their support for Blessing Olubanjo’s legal challenge against Camden Council’s trans pedestrian crossing. This is a fantastic development and represents a serious legal challenge and this initiative deserves a lot more attention and funding that Toms’ staged arrest.

System assets

The System will NEVER promote a person who represents or could represent a threat to the System. For exactly this reason the Approved™ dissidents are all flip-floppers likely with ego interests and/or financial objectives (Malhotra, Bridgen, Campbell etc.). I can’t tell you why Double-jabbed Hartley-Brewer would big-up Montgomery Toms, I suspect that we will find out in due course.

In the meantime, there remain literally dozens of extremely worthwhile grass-roots initiatives run by people who don’t lie and are taking credible steps to reverse the Long March Through the Institutions. They never receive any media traction or funding, which is instead lavished on this kind of stunt and vanity libel claims. A small sample of real organisations would include Heritage Party, Alliance for Democracy and Freedom, UKMFA, March for Life, Christian Concern and many others.

I really had hoped that Montgomery Toms was the real deal, but listening to him lie about and misrepresent the events surrounding his staged arrest I am forced to conclude that he is another self-promoter draining cash and attention away from much more worthwhile initiatives.

