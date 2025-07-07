Thinking Coalition’s Substack

Mrs H
Jul 7

🎯🍷

1st red flag: I reckon this is where young Monty got his idea:

A lovely chap, Steve, from up north, WITH A SANDWICH BOARD, going up and down the country, doing a great job on the subject. Engaging and open to discuss with anyone.

Attacked by Antifa in Brighton: Woke Mob Gone Wild -The Public Stepped In

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W3IKl3O11Eg

2nd red flag: Alan Miller - nudge an' a wink...say no more...know what I mean...?

Mike
Jul 7Edited

I’m glad you wrote this because it articulates the same thing floating around in my head. “Slick” is spot on, the hastily arranged debrief with Miller was very slick and well choreographed.

I thought (I agree with his board) he was cruising for a bruising swanning around with that on, it’s provocative at best and either someone was going to get into a row with him or the cops were going to step in, it seems staged.

