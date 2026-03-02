If you have ever logged off social media feeling agitated and full of regret for wasted time, you are far from alone. The people who designed X (and similar platforms) exploit deeply wired mechanisms in your brain to keep you hooked on their platform. Time spent on the platform (also known as “engagement”) is the holy grail and the owners will seek to increase this by any means possible.

The question of social media addiction is particularly interesting at the moment as a young lady, referred to as Kaley, has taken YouTube and Meta to court in Los Angeles on the grounds that her adolescent struggles were (at least in part) owing to the addictive features of YouTube and Meta. It is possible that this case will be reported in the Establishment mainstream media as it will be used to justify governments’ proposed draconian banning of service access and the elimination of internet privacy. Nonetheless Kaley’s claim is not without merit.

In my mind, there is no question that social media is evil, using algorithms designed specifically to keep users hooked to the platform, the same kind of tricks used in gambling and gaming.

The programming used to keep people addicted to platform is largely based on 1930s experiments carried out by B.F. Skinner (Harvard) and C.B. Ferster on pigeons and rats. The short version is that Skinner and his fellow scientists placed pigeons (and occasionally rats) into a “Skinner Box” in which a reward was delivered in the form of food, usually in exchange for performing a task. The task was related to pecking a disk (in the case of a pigeon) or pushing a lever (in the case of a rat).

The process started quite simply: one peck delivered a unit of food. Then the scientists created increasingly complicated reward schedules (for instance: multiple taps delivered a unit of food), and they continued to monitor the pigeon’s behaviour. When they varied the relationship between the task and the food reward, they generated some dastardly insights: randomising the number of pecks needed to release food caused pigeons to compulsively peck at very high rates since it didn’t know when food was coming. They also found that pigeons continued to peck long after the reward system was disabled, again because it had no idea how many pecks were required. In addition, in a standard reward schedule there was usually a pause after delivery of food but in the randomised version there was no such pause and the pigeon’s behaviour was compulsive.

This variability in the number of pecks is closely related to a situation where you have variable rewards for a task, such as when you post your brilliant insights on X. You don’t know how many likes you will get (if any) and the system keeps you hooked by occasionally giving you a viral tweet.

The chart below shows the increase in the number of followers to my account on X; you can see that on one particular day I was rewarded with 262 followers, but on most days close to zero. Classic variable rewards for posting very similar content.

In the same way that randomising the pecks needed to create a reward, so too the variability built in X serves a similar purpose to people hooked on the platform.

Another hack programmed into the system is the dopamine hit of seeking new or rewarding posts. Dopamine is released in the expectation of finding something new or interesting and it drives the brain towards endless scrolling to keep the dopamine flowing. Of course, your timeline delivers the same old slop, so eventually the process leads to burn out and creates feelings of disappointment.

Another illusion created by social media is that you can directly access powerful individuals, even though (we understand) that in many cases these accounts are run by functionaries. Even in cases where the individual does run his or her account, there is little prospect of them engaging with your red hot reply. This is sometimes referred to as a parasocial relationship, where you imagine that you are interacting with a high-status individual on social media, but the “interaction” is entirely one-sided.

A good example is Nigel Farage who has not replied to anyone on Twitter for over two years. The grab below is a search of two years of replies with only one result where Farage is replying to himself as part of a thread.

You can extend the search back into 2023 and 2022 and you will get a handful (literally) of replies, a couple to Musk and similar individuals. So Farage has set up a classic one-sided parasocial interaction by not answering the hundreds of thousands of replies he receives.

Yet another negative feature of social media is that the platform owners realise that humans have evolved to be more attentive to bad news than good. It is likely an evolutionary hang-over from the days when missing the news about sabre-toothed tigers heading your way was potentially fatal. I suspect this evolutionary bias drives the old Fleet Street adage that “if it bleeds, it leads.” Many of X’s most popular tweets are scenes of war, random acts of violence, street fights and robberies pushed out by accounts with millions of followers.

All of these aspects, and a few others as well, combine to ensure that people remain on X for far longer than is good for them. Instead of a sore beak, they become agitated after they have been exposed to lots and lots of bad news. I am more than happy to own up to wasting inordinate amounts of time on X, and I suspect that other platforms employ similar tricks in order to keep people hooked, for instance, YouTube’s autoplay of follow-on videos.

It will be interesting to see how Kaley’s case develops. In general, the “safety features” that these platforms employ are minor when compared to the harms they generate via their exploitative algorithms – as laughable as the safety features of slot machine operators. I suspect these gimmicks might just be enough to sustain legal protection and avoid a claim for damages. But early disclosure looks quite damming for Big Tech with one document from either YouTube or Instagram stating that “The goal is not viewership, it’s viewer addiction.”

Having said that, I definitely do not support the already overbearing Nanny State imposing swingeing bans or age-verification requirements on platforms. These steps tend to deny a parent’s agency over their own children. Similarly, adults must be able to make their own decisions and take responsibility for their own actions, but this seems to be a point of view which is becoming increasingly rare.

Certainly, the time spent on social media appears to be extraordinarily high with a recent S&P Global survey estimating that American internet adults spent 2.5 hours per day on social media. The highest usage was in the Gen Z age group who spent a whopping fiver hours per day on social media. It is also worth remembering the dastardly plans laid out in Microsoft patent WO2020060606 which envisages that people will be hooked up to computers in order to generate cryptocurrency by performing various mindless tasks, including using social media.

If the government wanted to do something, then it would be helpful if the platforms were forced to disclose that their algorithms have indeed been designed to exploit cognitive flaws. There could be a cigarette packet type warning that using this platform is bad for your health.

Hats off to the people who have largely abandoned social media platforms, they have demonstrated that they are indeed smarter than a 1930’s pigeon!

Alex Kriel is by training a physicist and was one of the first people to highlight the flawed nature of the Imperial COVID model. He spent his career in consultancy and fund management including a long stint in Russia. His last job was in one of the world’s largest pension funds where he handled corporate governance issues and shareholder voting over a portfolio of 2,300 equity investments. He is a founder of the Thinking Coalition which comprises a group of citizens who are concerned about government overreach and are developing practical solutions to protect inalienable individual liberties (www.thinkingcoalition.org)