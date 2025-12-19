As I mentioned in Part 1, my interest in Finish politics was piqued by the appearance of Alina Valtonen, Finland’s Minister of Foreign affairs on various TV channels in the US.

It would seem that external forces have entered Finnish politics in the form of funding provided by Finnish-British-Israeli billionaire Chaim “Poju” Zabludowicz. Poju Zabludowicz’s three citizenships arise from his birth in Finland, his being based in the United Kingdom, and his active role in Israeli business and politics. Of the three nationalities, I suspect the Israeli one is the main loyalty.

In the past, Zabludowicz has provided funding to Alex Stubb and the National Coalition Party (Kokomoos). I was also interested in the funding to Elina Valtonen, because although the funding was small (EUR 6,000), it did allow Valtonen to run the most expensive parliamentary campaign in Finland in 2023. I suspect that the endorsement value was more important that the EUR amount involved.

Poju Zabludowicz has an estimated worth of around USD 2.0 billion, the source of which was his father’s arms trading and manufacturing business in Israel, Soltam. Soltam was sold and the proceeds were used to fund the private Tamares Group which invests primarily in real estate. The group is estimated to be worth USD 3 billion and owns 2.3 million square feet of real estate. Poju Zabludowicz is also heavily involved in Israeli politics and funds the British Israel Communications and Research Center (BICOM) which pushes out pro-Israel briefings for journalists in the UK. He is also involved in two invitation-only policy groups inside Israel, the Herzliya Conference (an Israeli version of Bilderberg) and Global Conversations, which he founded in the early 2010s.

Very little is known about Tamares Group, but one thing that did jump out at me was when an AI chat told me that Tamares was an early stage investor in Palantir and had a “significant investment” in 2017 (see about Tamares in the footnote). No details are available about this investment, however it is important to remember that the Palantir has a market capitalisation of around USD 440 billion, so even a 0.25% stake would be worth USD 1 billion. The shareholders of Palantir are themselves intimately involved in U.S. politics, including via the funding of vice-President J.D. Vance’s election campaign.

Zabludowicz has also funded the UK’s Conservative party to the tune of GBP 0.4 million up to 2014 as well as David Cameron’s leadership campaign in 2005 for GBP 15,000. As with Valtonen, the important thing is probably not the amount of funding, but the value of the endorsement.

Incidentally, Zabludowicz’s wife is an art collector and her most controversial piece is a statue unique because it portrays Jesus with an erection. People in the U.K. have launched challenges to prevent this statue being displayed in public galleries, but those challenges have not succeeded.

In addition to attention from Poju Zabludowicz, Valtonen attended an “elite” Bilderberg meeting in 2018. It is hard to imagine what experience she had that led to her being invited to this prestigious gathering given that she had a reasonable but not outstanding banking career and was a junior Finnish MP. One possible explanation is that she was advocating a variant of Universal Basic Income at EUR 600 per month and the predatory oligarchs are keen on this quasi-slavery system for us “useless eaters.”

I mentioned in the previous note that Alex Stubb, the Finnish president, is also closely tied in to globalist structures and is himself a WEF Young Global Leader from the class of 2009. Poju Zabludowicz also reportedly funded Stubb’s 2014 European parliament election campaign. It is pretty clear from the February 2024 photo below with Alex Soros, that Stubb is well integrated with global finance. This is taken at the Munich Security Conference, which is partially funded by Soros’s Open Society Foundations. Alex Soros also serves on the board of trustees (page 129).

The immediate pay-back for Poju Zabludowicz’s funding of Valtonen apperas to be Finland’s weak position on Israel over the plausible genocide in Gaza. In an unprecedented move in Finish politics, 79 Finish diplomats wrote to Valtonen to protest over her ministry’s position. I find it hard to believe that Valtonen’s position was not influenced by campaign funding (and other attention) provided by Israeli activist and billionaire Poju Zabludowicz.

Beyond this obvious conflict of interest, there is the perennial question about war profiteering where vested interests make vast sums of money from war. General Smedley Butler famously exposed wartime profiteering in his seminal 1935 book War is a Racket.

Of course, General Butler’s warning is relevant in this case since Poju Zabludowicz’s family wealth is based on the arms industry and because he appears to have a material shareholding in defence related Palantir.

I assume that Finnish (and UK) politics is significantly undermined when senior politicians receive billionaire funding and when, as in Stubb’s case, they participate in a “three-year curated leadership journey” run by the World Economic Forum. As I have repeatedly suggested, my impression is that foreign policy is actually set by “think tanks” which for the most part are fronts for their oligarch and big business funders. The foreign policy network chart (see appendix) clearly shows the funding links between think tanks, oligarch foundations and big business (particularly arms manufacturers). The foreign policy arms of most Western governments participate in those think tanks, particularly Chatham House and the RAND Corporation. Finland participates in the European Council on Foreign Relations and provides limited funding to Chatham House via the Finnish Embassy in London. My guess is that foreign policy is set primarily with the interests of oligarchs and big business in mind, leaving the citizenry to pick up the bill in blood and higher taxes.

My guess is that Alina Valtonen and Alex Stubb are both working against the interests of the Finnish people as are most members of the political class in other Western countries. The people need to take back control before the political class drags us all into World War 3.

