My interest in Finnish politics was piqued by the appearance of Elina Valtonen, Finland’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, on every outlet of US mainstream media pushing centrally-developed Davos talking points and, in particular, the ludicrous suggestions that Russia has not been attacked by its neighbours in the last 100 years. It is a ludicrous inversion of the truth that relies on tiresome word games around the term “neighbours” (see note). It is just one of a series of increasingly anti-Russian messages from senior Finnish politicians, with the Young Global Leader, President Stubb recently describing Russia as the “number one threat to … the Western World.”

Finland is a lovely country with some excellent people. My experience is that the Finns and the Russians (the regular ones anyway) have always gotten along. Perhaps it has something to do with enduring with the same freezing winters and mosquito-infested summers that each nation has adopted hard liquor and hot saunas as coping mechanisms. So one wonders how, after decades of peace, Finland’s current “leadership” became so violently anti-Russian.

I believe the answer lies in the fact that senior politicians are tangled up in globalist organisations and are influenced by foreign money which causes them to act in opposition to the best interests of the Finnish people. I started looking at Valtonen and Stubb’s links to Poju Zabludowicz (a Finnish-British-Israeli billionaire, and Palantir shareholder), but quickly became sidetracked by the history of Sanna Marin (Prime Minister 2019-2023). Marin’s globalist links turned out to be no less interesting!

I have broken this post down into two parts and I hope that you will follow me through Sanna Marin’s links before getting to the equally spicy influence of Poju Zabludowicz over Valtonen and Stubb. The links here also involve the UK, the US and Canada, so those of you who are not Finnish should stay tuned.

Finland has two important positions, both of which are elected, namely the president and the prime minister. Slightly confusingly, the president deals with foreign affairs and is the head of the armed forces, whilst the prime minister appears to deal with everything else. The government is usually formed from one of three main parties working in coalition with other smaller parties. There appears to be little difference between the larger parties in terms of seats won, which is important because it means that even small push on one side of the scales can affect the outcome. The split of seats for the top three parties in April 2023 was: National Coalition (Kokoomus) 48 seats, Finns 46 seats and SDP (Sanna Marin’s party) 43 seats.

The big-picture in Finland is that National Coalition recently replaced the “progressive firebrand” SDP government of Sanna Marin (Prime Minister 2019 – 2023 and a WEF Young Global Leader) with a “conservative” government headed by Petteri Orpo of The National Coalition (Kokoomus) in April 2023. Soon after the parliamentary elections they had the Presidential election won by another Young Global Leader (YGL 2009), Alex Stubb, in January 2024.

There has been a lot of chatter about the World Economic Forum (WEF) and its malign influence over European politics. The WEF really deserves a post of its own, but for now it enough to say that it is has an annual spend of USD 590 million, around half of that goes on staff and the rest on other activities. This makes WEF a globally significant lobbying operation as it hosts the World Economic Forum in Davos where business leaders and politicians mingle and it also produces a huge number of policy papers designed to influence government policy. The bulk of its funding comes from global corporations; the cost of the various tiers of membership fee are well beyond the reach of ordinary small and medium-sized enterprises. Likewise the Board of Trustees is made up of large businesses like Larry Fink of BlackRock (inevitably), Bain & Company, Salesforce, Siemens, Accenture and others. It is reasonable to assume that hiding behind the stakeholders’ rhetoric is a big-business lobby group looking for ways to extract money out of governments and citizens.

The YGL is an invitation-only programme that last for three years and involves a “three-year curated leadership journey”, it is not exactly clear what this means. Most European countries have (or had) YGL alumni in very senior positions of power, including President Macron (France), Annalena Baerbock (Germany – Minister of Foreign Affairs), Mark Rutte (Netherlands – Prime Minister), David Cameron (United Kingdom – Prime Minister) and others. Even though The WEF uses a lot of fluffy language about inclusivity and stakeholder interests one way to decipher exactly what this means it to look at the fruits (“by their fruits ye shall know them”). If we look at what this cadre of YGLs have done in their home countries we see a fairly consistent pattern of “progressive” destruction. This includes:

Loss of national identity via mass immigration and multiculturalism.

Attacks on Christianity and the promotion of Islam.

Declining indigenous populations through the provision of state-funded abortions.

Introduction and expansion of euthanasia.

LGBT indoctrination of young people.

The imposition of state-proscribed injections and the removal of rights related to informed consent.

I could go on, but there are just some of the policies that different countries roll out, more or less simultaneously, in spite of strong opposition from large sections (often an overwhelming majority) of their respective populations. To these, we can add the policies of Klaus Schwab, the founder of the WEF. In his book COVID-19: The Great Reset he makes clear that he would like to see lockdown behaviour become a permanent fixture leading to “structural changes in our consumption behaviour”. Likewise, the WEF is a big proponent of Digital ID, which they clearly state will become the key to accessing all of the services which one needs in a modern economy.

What the diagram doesn’t show is the fact that the owners / controllers of the Digital ID technology will be able to prevent a citizen having access to any service, or product. Those of us who have been deplatformed, know that this is an instantaneous process with no need for evidence or a trial, just the flick of switch.

As I have already said, I wanted to look at the current Finnish government, but felt it was necessary to add some words about the previous government of Sanna Marin. Shortly after being voted out in April 2023, she joined the Tony Blair Institute (TBI) on an undisclosed salary. Tony Blair is of course the high priest of progressive globalisation. TBI receives considerable funding from Larry Ellison and Bill Gates. Could it be that TBI is a useful life raft for globalist operatives once they have performed their duties?

In addition, Sanna Marin was appointed as a director of Victor Pinchuk’s Yalta European Strategy Limited along with other ex-politicians including the former Dutch Minister of Defence Kajsa Ollongren (2022-2024). Victor Pinchuk is a Ukrainian billionaire worth an estimated USD 3.3 billion who, no doubt by coincidence, happens to be the son-in-law of Ukraine’s former president Leonid Kuchma (1994-2005). Marin is also a member of a group called the International Taskforce on Ukraine’s Security and Euro-Atlantic Integration (TUSEAI) organised by the former head of NATO Anders Fogh Rasmussen and Zelenskyy’s Chief of Staff (though currently suspended pending the outcome of a corruption investigation) Andriy Yermak.

This group may as well be called “WarmongersRus”, since most of the people have been involved in starting multiple conflicts, including Boris Johnson who famously derailed the Ukraine-Russia April 2022 peace talks in Istanbul. The group has adopted the most aggressive stance towards Ukraine’s NATO membership and, even as late as May 2024, was still calling for accession talks and Ukraine joining “no later than July 2028”. It is pretty obvious that Ukraine would be better off as a neutral country (see Professor Mearsheimer) in alignment with its 1991 Declaration of Sovereignty. There isn’t really any logic to the inclusion of Ukraine in NATO other than as a “f--k-you” gesture to Russia.

An interesting feature of this list of TUSEAI signatories is the inclusion of both “left wing” Hilary Clinton and “right wing” William Hague. This again indicates that party politics are largely a charade in higher levels of power, and that individuals from both “sides” will conspire to push the globalists’ agenda.

Currently Finland is suffering high levels of unemployment and low levels of growth likely because they closed down their links with Russia. No doubt, Sanna Marin had a hand in pushing the belligerent “we will not compromise” attitude adopted by Jens Stoltenberg in January 2022. She certainly played an important role in continuing the war and, by signing up to TUSEAI, she supported the most aggressive position on Ukraine’s NATO membership. Despite being voted out after imposing COVID tyranny and adopting a hard stance against Russia, her own financial situation appears to be very healthy in contrast to the almost 10% of Finns who are unemployed. The lesson from politics in Finland, United Kingdom and Europe is that the politicians who serve the interest of oligarchs or equivalent vested interests are rewarded after imposing harms on their own citizens.

In the next section, I will cover the topic which started this note, namely the role of Finnish-British-Israeli billionaire Poju Zabludowicz in funding Alex Stubb and Elina Valtonen.

If you appreciate the work that we are doing to expose the truth, as far as we can discern it, and dispel the endless lies and propaganda then it would be great if you could switch to a paid subscription, or at least a one-of donation via Buy-me-a-coffee. Substack seems to be squeezing dissidents, all of whom appear to have seen a significant decline in income from the end of October 2025 for no apparent reason. I want to be able to share research insights with readers whilst keeping my head above water. Funding options are available via Patreon (Patreon.com/ThinkingSlow) and Buy Me A Coffee (https://buymeacoffee.com/thinkingslow).

Many thanks

Alex



Note: The Russian has invaded 19 countries but never been invaded by it neighbours in the past 100 years is a ludicrous piece of propaganda developed somewhere in Cabal Headquarters and pushed out by Cabal war mongers like Kallas and Valtonen. The average person understands that Russia has been repeatedly invaded from the West both by Napoleon (before the 100 years mentioned by Valtonen) and twice by Germany. Those invasions were on an enormous scale each time killing millions of Russians. Valtonen’s lie (here I define lie in its proper usage as an intention to deceive) is based on an emphasis on the word neighbour, so because neither Germany nor France were “neighbours” those invasions don’t count although they went through neighbouring countries and were often allied with those neighbouring countries (including Finland).



Alex Kriel is by training a physicist and was one of the first people to highlight the flawed nature of the Imperial COVID model. He spent his career in consultancy and fund management including a long stint in Russia. His last job was in one of the world’s largest pension funds where he handled corporate governance issues and shareholder voting over a portfolio of 2,300 equity investments. He is a founder of the Thinking Coalition which comprises a group of citizens who are concerned about government overreach and are developing practical solutions to protect inalienable individual liberties (www.thinkingcoalition.org)