After years of promising to stop regime change operations, President Trump initiated a regime change operation in Jan 2026 by using the U.S. military to kidnap the President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro. No doubt this move irritated many in the MAGA base, who were sold the idea by candidate Trump in 2023 that he would “clean house of all the war mongers, America last globalists and ….the national security industrial complex.” The Venezuela regime change operation has differed from previous regime change operations in that President Trump has not really bothered to fabricate sophisticated excuses about weapons of mass destruction or “rolling out democracy.” Instead, he has more or less openly admitted that a key aim is to provide American oil companies with access to Venezuelan oil.

At the same time, rhetoric about taking over Greenland is also ramping up. When Trump was sworn in, I wrote a Jan 2025 Substack warning about the fascination of Trump’s backers, particularly Peter Thiel and Elon Musk, with Technocracy. That post is still very relevant and quite short and describes Technocracy as a totalitarian system that is built upon the distribution and expenditure of energy certificates. Technocracy was to operate in a Technate and I reproduced the map of the Technate in the Jan 2025 article.

What I hadn’t realised at the time was that as well as consolidating Greenland and Canada to the north, the Technate also extended to the south and into Columbia and Venezuela, it also seems to incorporate Guyana, Suriname and French Guiana.

The main author of this plan was the somewhat dodgy Howard Scott, the Director in Chief of Technocracy Inc. who stated In June 1940 that “..The United States alone is not sufficient in the Western Hemisphere. Our defence must comprehend the Continent from Alaska to Venezuela and from Greenland to Bermuda, including the Pacific Islands westward to the International Date Line”. A summary of the Technate plan from Cornell University indicates that Howard Scott stated that “The acquisition of these territories should be a mandatory part of the program of Continental defence for immediate achievement – either by purchase, negotiation, or the force of arms.” It seems to be more than a coincidence that President Trump is implementing the exact “plan” that Howard Scott produced considering that Trump’s backers Musk and Thiel are believers in Technocracy.

Of course, the Technate is not the only motivation driving Team Trump’s desire for regime change in Venezuela. Tulsi Gabbard made a powerful speech when she was running as a presidential candidate denouncing the fact that the U.S. Administration is effectively run by corporate interests who want access to Venezuelan resources that belong to the people of Venezuela.

This is a very good and accurate assessment of how Washington actually works, I assume that the speech is from 2019. It appears that the speech itself has been memory-holed and I was only able to identify this clip from the account of @mtracey.

The last element of the regime change operation is Maduro’s outspoken position on Israel’s actions in Gaza and his trading links with Iran.

That has put him in the cross-hairs of the Israel lobbying machine, which has been agitating for regime change in Venezuela from years. See for example the 2019 report from neo-con NGO the Foundation for Defense of Democracies.

In conclusion, Nicolas Maduro has faced an unfortunate confluence of forces that seem to drive many foreign policy decisions in Washington namely corporate imperialism, the Tech Bros fascination with 1930s Technocracy and Israeli lobbying. In addition, as I mentioned in the Jan 2025 note, Peter Thiel and others are heavily invested in defence (Anduril) and defence related (Palantir) businesses. In order to capitalise those investments to make even more money, they need bigger and bigger defence budgets, which in turn require forever wars.

Some of the Trump faithful have bravely accepted that they have again been duped by a politician who carries out policies that are the exact opposite of the policies he campaigned on. Generally there is no shame in being duped since, for the most part, politicians are professional con artists.

There is another part of the Trump faithful that is tying itself up in ridiculous intellectual knots trying to pretend that more forever wars, coupled with eye-watering increases in defence spending are all part of Trump’s 5-D chess plan. America will decline under the weight of ever-increasing defence budgets coupled with foreigner creditors unwillingness to use the U.S. Dollar as a reserve currency. Trump is of course accelerating those trends whilst enriching the inner circle. Rather than “clearing out the war mongers” Trump has become one of them.

Alex Kriel is by training a physicist and was one of the first people to highlight the flawed nature of the Imperial COVID model. He spent his career in consultancy and fund management including a long stint in Russia. His last job was in one of the world’s largest pension funds where he handled corporate governance issues and shareholder voting over a portfolio of 2,300 equity investments. He is a founder of the Thinking Coalition which comprises a group of citizens who are concerned about government overreach and are developing practical solutions to protect inalienable individual liberties (www.thinkingcoalition.org)