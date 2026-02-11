Just when you thought that you couldn’t hate the government any more than you already do, they find a way to surprise you. This surprise was the news that the former head of UK’s medicines regulator was convicted on two counts of attempting to engage in sexual communications with a child in 2024.

I guess that the government’s grotesque response to the COVID “pandemic” accelerated many people’s journey to dissent. The UK’s medicines regulator (the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency, or MHRA) played a central role in that process by (1) accepting the woefully inadequate COVID mRNA trial results and (2) providing temporary authorisation for the largely untested “vaccines” in December 2020. Following that, the MHRA effectively ignored the growing mountain of yellow card reports that started to build immediately after the “vaccine” roll-out. When I last looked there were over half a million yellow card reports, yet the MHRA has done almost nothing to withdraw the “vaccines.”

The former head of the MHRA was Dr. Ian Hudson (immediate predecessor of the devious June Raine) who served as chief executive from 2013 to 2019. It turns out that Dr. Hudson was convicted in 2024 of two counts of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child.

So why are we finding out about this now, years after the conviction? The ostensible reason is Hudson’s registration with the General Medical Council was suspended on 3rd Feb 2026 on the grounds of his failure to disclose the 2024 conviction. More puzzling though is that our fearless mainstream media didn’t report the conviction, given that court reporters at the Chelmsford Magistrates Court must have known about it.

No further details of Hudson’s communication are known, but it was serious enough to warrant a six-month custodial sentence suspended for 18 months as well as the obligation to enrol in the sex offenders register for ten years.

Worryingly, Hudson practiced as a paediatrician from 1982 to 1989. He then worked in clinical research in Big Pharma before joining the MHRA’s predecessor body (the Medicines Control Agency) in 2001. As already stated, Hudson was chief executive of the MHRA from 2013 to 2019 a position with a £ 190,000 to £ 2000,000 compensation package. He then exited through the revolving door to enter the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) as a senior advisor. He “retired” from the BMGF in 2024 and presumably his “retirement” was related to his conviction.

It has been known for a long time that the MHRA has massive shortcomings. Despite critical reports and strongly-worded letters, the agency’s oversight functions seem to be deteriorating rather than improving. The Fourth Report of the Health Committee’s Publication on Health in 2004-05 concluded that “The closeness that has developed between regulators and companies has deprived the industry of rigorous quality control and audit.” At this time, Dr. Hudson was head of licensing, the position he held prior to becoming the chief executive.

A later criticism of the activities of MHRA was made in 2023 when the All-Party Parliamentary Group on the pandemic response and recovery (APPG) gave the MHRA both barrels. In a damning letter they asked: “is this a regulator primarily concerned with patient safety, keeping watch over medicines and devices and taking the necessary action to protect the public promptly if there is a problem?” They concluded: “We feel compelled to conclude that the MHRA has indeed become an enabler for the pharmaceutical industry, with patient safety no longer being its primary concern.”

Their conclusion is cold comfort, given that their damning letter did not propose any actual remedial actions other than to call for “the Health and Social Care Select Committee to launch…. a long overdue investigation into the MHRA.” So almost ten years after the MHRA’s significant shortcomings were revealed in 2004-2005, the APPG’s “action” is to call for yet another investigation. This is buck-passing ad absurdum! No serious organisation could spend decades twiddling its thumbs as a response to serious problems. This kind of bureaucratic inertia is the reason why I am a diehard libertarian.

No matter though: the people most closely involved get gold-plated pensions and gongs all around, including Dr. Hudson who got his OBE in 2020.

There is an obvious conflict of interest between the MHRA receiving fees from the very industry that they are supposed to be independently regulating. An excellent BMJ article shows that 86% of the MHRA’s budget is derived from industry. This is a long-standing problem in Anglosphere countries with Australia’s TGA receiving a whopping 96% of its budget from industry. Further, there are questions over funding from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF). BMGF provided USD$ 7.1 million to the MHRA between 2011 and 2020 under various grants, during which time Dr. Hudson was chief executive. Dr. Hudson had meetings with the Bill and Melinda Gates foundation in 2018 and 2019, in fact in 2019 he travelled to Seatle to meet them. We know that Bill Gates has what in my view is an unhealthy fixation with mass vaccination, so the question arises as to whether BMGF’s funding influenced the MHRA?

Dr. Hudson was doubtless involved in establishing the system that facilitated the dangerous and rushed approval of the “vaccines” in 2020. Did he prioritise the welfare of the public, or was he thinking about pleasing his future employer?

On top of all of this, we now find out that Hudson was a sexual predator, a proclivity that probably developed before he was sentenced in 2024.

I don’t believe that it is an accident that such sleazy individuals work their way up to positions of power. After all, the last thing that vested interests want is their regulator to be is competent and ethical and focused on its mission. Much better to have incompetents and/or morally weak people who can be induced to look the other way when necessary.

I think similar reasoning was in play when Neil Ferguson was engaged to produce a hopeless model of the spread of Covid, likely on the basis of the hopeless model he produced to create the BSE crisis. Hopeless models allowed the vested interests to achieve their desired “decade of vaccines” and such terrible appointments are probably not accidental.

Speaking for myself, I don’t want to be “kept safe” by a predator. This sordid episode confirms that when it comes to medical treatments, the state’s position should at most be advisory and that an individual must have absolute authority to make a decision for himself (or herself) under all circumstances. Further, the government’s advice should be taken with a huge pinch of salt, given the corrupting influence of oligarchs and big business over government functionaries.

If you appreciate the work that we are doing to expose the truth, as far as we can discern it, and dispel the endless lies and propaganda then it would be great if you could switch to a paid subscription, or at least a one-off donation via Buy-me-a-coffee. Substack seems to be squeezing dissidents, all of whom appear to have seen a significant decline in income from the end of October 2025 for no apparent reason. I want to be able to share research insights with readers whilst keeping my head above water. Funding options are available via Patreon (Patreon.com/ThinkingSlow) and Buy Me A Coffee (https://buymeacoffee.com/thinkingslow).

Many thanks

Alex

(thanks again to Mark Halliday Sutherland for reviewing and editing).

Alex Kriel is by training a physicist and was one of the first people to highlight the flawed nature of the Imperial COVID model. He spent his career in consultancy and fund management including a long stint in Russia. His last job was in one of the world’s largest pension funds where he handled corporate governance issues and shareholder voting over a portfolio of 2,300 equity investments. He is a founder of the Thinking Coalition which comprises a group of citizens who are concerned about government overreach and are developing practical solutions to protect inalienable individual liberties (www.thinkingcoalition.org)