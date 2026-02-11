Thinking Coalition’s Substack

Thinking Coalition’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stuffysays's avatar
Stuffysays
3d

You're right - every "leader" of every public organisation is probably a weak, corrupt individual who got the job through being easy to blackmail or coerce. The oligarchs are in charge and they are all simply Harry Lime.

Totally agree with Rand Paul!

Reply
Share
Dr Mike Yeadon's avatar
Dr Mike Yeadon
2d

A couple of years ago, I recall Hedley Rees describing how Ian Hudson and others had been asked, I believe by Gates, to set up what can only be described as a World Drug Regulatory Agency.

How entitled must these people feel, that they involved themselves in these filthy activities, while also setting up a component of the NWO?

Reply
Share
17 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Thinking Coalition · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture