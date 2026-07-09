I am urging everyone who has followed me on Substack to watch this video on my recent investigation into money printing, the investment industry and what it means for your financial future. I cannot express strongly enough how critical this is.

Hope to see some of you at the event.

Many thanks

Alex

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