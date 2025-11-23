Dear readers, now that the dam is finally breaking around the large-scale theft of monies transferred to Ukraine, I thought it would be a good time to re-issue a mind-blowing investigation that I did in April 2024. Everything here is still very relevant, and I often wonder if share price profiteering is just a genteel form of corruption. Also many of you were not subscribers back then, so there is every chance that you missed this important piece or research first time around.

Why did Chakrit Sakunrit give Boris Johnson £ 1 million?

At the end of Boris Johnson’s parliamentary career money rained down on him in the form of speakers fees, book deals and other ad hoc payments, in his last few months in parliament he received over £ 6,000,000 despite the fact that he had broken COVID regulations and was under investigation by the Privileges Committee. This enormous income created a poor example, where you can be deeply unpopular with your colleagues and the pubic at large, but can be paid a fortune by various corporate and related interests.

The key dates around Boris Johnson’s departure were his resignation as Prime Minister on 7th July 2022, his discussion with the Privileges Committee on 8th June 2023 and his resignation from Parliament a few days later on 12th June 2023. On the 8th June 2023 it would have been clear that the Privileges Committee would find Boris Johnson guilty of repeatedly misleading parliament.

The last set of Boris Johnson’s financial disclosures were to 30th May 2023, which recorded the eye-watering amount of over £ 6,000,000 received from October 2022 to April 2023. There is also little evidence of him doing much in parliament during this period, with almost no votes or contributions recorded.

In amongst the speakers fees, not much attention went to a single £ 1,000,000 donation provided by Christopher Harborne (also know as Chakrit Sakunkrit), a British and Thai national living in Thailand. The funding was unusual given that Christopher Harborne was far and away the largest funder of supposedly rival party Reform UK (known as The Brexit Party up to Jan 2021), which he funded to the tune of over £ 13.5 million around the 2019 General Election (12th Dec 2019). Now that Reform UK is developing some momentum, Christopher Harborne has stopped funding the party and has surprisingly returned to funding the Conservative Party providing them with £ 1.5 million in 2022 (not including the amount provided to Boris Johnson).

There is little press coverage or visibility into Mr. Harborne’s business interests, however he has recently decided to sue the Wall Street Journal for defamation in respect to an article they wrote about him in March 2023. The defamation claim is probably the first serious effort he has made to clarify some of his business dealings and even here the disclosures are limited.

The defamation claim shows that he founded his main businesses, AML Global Limited a jet refuelling company in 2005. The company includes entities incorporated in the British Virgin Islands (BVI), Hong Kong and the U.S.A. He was also a very early investor in Bitcoin and Ethereum which “now accounts for a major portion of his net worth”.

The defamation claim centres around his role (or more importantly lack of role) at BVI entities DigFinex and affiliated entity Tether Holdings Limited (BVI). Tether is the issuer of the Tether “stablecoin”, of which there are around $ 100 billion in circulation. These entities entered into a settlement agreement with the New York Attorney General in February 2021, whereby they agreed to pay a penalty of USD 18.5 million. The full settlement agreement contains an eye-watering list of governance and control failures, which I may cover in a separate note.

What is maybe less well known is Christopher Harborne’s enormous investment in U.K. Defence contractor QinetiQ, in which he currently owns around £ 240 million in shares equivalent to around 11.5% of the issued share capital (shares owned around 66.4 million). A significant part of this stake was acquired in May 2022, shortly after the start of the Russian-Ukraine conflict in February 2022.

Various Russian press reports indicated that Russia and Ukraine were very close to signing an outline peace agreement in Istanbul towards the end of March 2022, with the following main terms;

No weapons of mass destruction in Ukraine

Non-aligned status for Ukraine

De-escalation steps

It was reported in credible sources, that war monger Boris Johnson went to Kiev in April 2022 with the aim of disrupting peace negotiations (a claim that has been denied). The outcome of those peace talks, would only represent one factor influencing the share price of QinetiQ, but looking at the share price movements it appears that the outbreak of the conflict may have had a positive effect on the share price (orange circle). It is possible that a peace agreement may have had the reverse effect and pushed the share back toward the pre-conflict price around £ 2.70, all else being equal.

£ 1,000,000 provided to The Office of Boris Johnson Ltd.

Christopher Harborne provided a £ 1,000,000 donation to Boris Johnson’s newly incorporated company in November 2022. That is of course quite a sum of money, it is impossible to know what the motivation was behind this donation. Boris Johnson’s standing was low with the public and with parliament largely as a result of the Partygate affair, his last approval rating from Redfield & Wilton was -29% in September 2022.

Whatever Mr. Harborne’s motivation was, this endorsement seems strange given that scandal surrounding Johnson’s departure and the fact that Mr. Harborne had invested so heavily in Reform UK (called The Brexit Party up to Jan-2021), theoretically a direct competitor to the Conservative Party. Various explanations are possible including a shared interest in cryptocurrency.

Conclusion

More attention needs to be given to the sources of funding for U.K. political parties, it is reasonable that Christopher Harborne should be the subject of intense public interest given the enormous sums he has provided to U.K. political parties. He regularly declines to comment on press stories and seemingly none of the unlisted entities he is involved in appear to publish meaningful financial disclosures. It is not unreasonable that journalists and bloggers have had to assemble a picture from various pieces of scattered information. It is right that people ask questions and I agree with President Eisenhower’s 1961 warning that “we must guard against the acquisition of unwarranted influence, whether sought or unsought, by the military-industrial complex.”

Alex

Alex Kriel is by training a physicist and was one of the first people to highlight the flawed nature of the Imperial COVID model, he is a founder of the Thinking Coalition which comprises a group of citizens who are concerned about Government overreach (www.thinkingcoalition.com)