Thinking Coalition’s Substack

Thinking Coalition’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JanetteD's avatar
JanetteD
3d

They despise us

Reply
Share
badger's avatar
badger
3d

The purpose of a system is what it does. The last "Conservative" government illustrates this.

They encouraged illegal migration with four star and even country house hotels. They came up with the Rwanda scam - designed to fail, particularly as they insisted on remaining within the ECHR. The scam was the focus of political pantomime - to generate noisy opposition from the usual suspects to give the "nasty, racist Tories" political cover to bring in the Boriswave - record numbers of legal migrants.

There is some truth in the "nasty, racist Tories" label however. Of numerous Home Secretaries and Chancellors tasked with implementing globalist policies, only one of each was from the indigenous white British population. With their two most recent leaders they are determined to beat even Labour at racial politics, and to send a clear message about who runs the Yookay. They are not inclusive of minorities so much as deliberately exclusive of the majority.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Thinking Coalition · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture