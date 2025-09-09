Every nail biting election has “battleground” issues. But where do these “battleground” issues come from? Well obviously, this is where the public demands action on a particular issue and different political parties try and convince the public that only their party is able to effectively deal with the relevant demand, right? Wrong.

Battleground issues are chosen by the Establishment (see video “Who runs the West” for details of what I mean by the Establishment) and relate to some programme of oppression (usually psychological) which the Establishment has imposed on the populace. The Establishment simultaneously creates a hero, or political movement, which is presented as the solution to the Establishment’s own programme of oppression. An anti-hero is also required.

The provenance of the phrase “whenever the people need a hero, we shall supply him” is hard to establish, but regardless of the phrase’s history it definitely encapsulates the methods used. In 2025 this method is being used to present Nigel Farage (with help from MAGA) as the saviour to fix Britain’s free speech crisis.

We can already see that free speech is a “battleground issue”, along with the perennial question of mass immigration and the confected “trans” culture war. All of these problems have been created by the Uniparty, who are in general servants of the Establishment (see theatre Westminster). The Uniparty created and passed the Online Safety Act in 2023 and related public order legislation, allowed mass legal and illegal immigration, pushed trans dogma and invented Gender Recognition Certificates. The people, by and large, are strongly opposed to all of these developments. The only difference between the Uniparty wings is that the “Conservative” wing promises to fix an issue and then doesn’t whilst the “Labour” wing doesn’t even make such promises. The largest single such betrayal was the “Boris wave” of issuing 1.4 million non-tourist visas in a single year after promising to reduce immigration.

After years (decades?) of this oppression, the people have become so desperate that they will gladly accept any solution, even a bad one, instead of insisting on a good one. This is the political equivalent of drinking that early morning drink to fix a bad hangover, and we all know where that leads. Farage is that early morning drink.

So how did the Establishment single out the free speech issue for this election cycle’s battleground? To start with, they get massive coverage (in the Establishment media) of the largely-fake free speech cases, also known as “flooding the zone.” I have unpicked several of these cases now: Montgomery Toms, Lucy Connolly and Graham Linehan. Each case shares common features. The main feature is that the Narrative™ is clearly designed to enrage the reader with outrageous heavy-handed police arrests of innocent persons standing up against mass immigration, or the invasion of women’s spaces by men. The reader becomes so irritated that they immediately embrace anyone who is seen to be tackling these questions without stopping to wonder if they are being manipulated.

This is why you get the ridiculous claims along the lines that Graham Linehan “has been arrested just for saying men have penises” or Montgomery Toms has been “arrested for protesting peacefully.” These fabricated injustices trigger a knee-jerk reaction of despising Starmer (and to some extent the police), and of throwing money at the inevitable crowd funder. At the same time, Reform UK and other chancers champion these cases and soak up the political energy and votes by claiming to be committed to righting these wrongs.

A lot of deception is required to get to this point. The first key point to note is that these people are provocateurs, so they create situations which are obviously inflammatory, and they are seeking to provoke a response. When that response involves the police, they play the victim: the clearest case being Montgomery Toms where video evidence showed that the police bent over backwards to try to avoid arresting him (see Substack, I wish I could embrace Montgomery Toms). At this point, the provocateur uses sleight-of-hand to swap the actual reason for his or her arrest with a completely bogus reason. I noticed this sleight-of-hand when Graham Linehan “forgot” that he had recorded his arrest (I mean come on, you make a secret recording and forget you made it!).

Already in the recording he subtly switches the fact that he is being arrested for a tweet calling to “punch him [trans activist] in the balls” and deftly replaces this with being arrested for “standing up for women’s rights.” At this point he’s got you, you are outraged and want to support Linehan fight against this grotesque injustice. Linehan’s acquaintances in the Communist Revolutionary Party network of Spiked/Reform/Together/Free Speech Union etc. repeat and even embellish the Narrative™. I showed this in a worked example by dissecting Brendan O’Neill’s article in the Spectator. The Narrative™ follows a key propaganda rule that there is absolutely no room for any nuance, or grey areas. As Harold Lasswell expressed it so neatly in respect to wartime propaganda: “There must be no ambiguity about who the public is to hate.”

The next step is for Establishment servants Reform UK to champion these fake heroes and mop up the resulting votes. Objectively, Farage and Reform UK’s claim to be concerned about free speech is demonstrably false. During the COVID event none of these people did anything to protest about the outrageous arrest of Dr. Heiko Schoning (pictured). Post-COVID they said nothing about the arrest of Christian Isabel Vaughan-Spruce for silent prayer or any other of the countless genuine cases of the oppression of free speech.

Dr. Heiko Schoning being manhandled at Speaker’s Corner, Sep 2020.

Farage/Reform also did absolutely nothing to oppose the passage of the Online Safety Act in 2023, which (along with various sections of the Public Order Act) is the source of many of the restrictions on free speech (note there is a list of the different legislative tools that have been used to shut down free speech here).

Even more brazenly, Farage just welcomed Nadine Dorries to the Reform UK party even though she is the author of this horrible act! The only sensible conclusion to make from Farage’s inactions and recent appointments is that, he couldn’t give a tinker’s cuss about free speech. Sadly, the same applies to many of the other propagandists who have appeared as free speech champions.

I am justified in labelling Reform UK as servants of the Establishment given that the party’s leadership has pushed almost every item of the Establishment agenda. As mentioned in my previous articles, Farage stunningly pushed for Tony Blair to run the COVID vaccination programme, and party leaders Tice and Bull endorsed compulsory vaccination in 2021. I wonder if this was a Cabal loyalty test, with Farage recognised as a future prime minister after he passed the test! Perhaps this was the reason that he was allowed to talk endlessly about mass immigration, a previously largely forbidden subject and easily collect defectors from the Conservative party. I certainly suspect so.

As I mentioned in earlier posts if Reform UK does ever oppose anything, its opposition is voiced years after the relevant consultation processes have been completed. I am not aware of Reform UK ever having carried out a coherent lobbying exercise such as: responding to consultations, producing research, lobbying MPs, contacting ministers, organising protests, or even taking legal action. Reform UK’s leadership appears to be the epitome of controlled opposition.

So what I have demonstrated here is that the Cabal defines the “battleground” issue and simultaneously creates the hero (Farage) and the anti-hero (Starmer). The idea of Farage as a free speech hero is preposterous given his failure to oppose the brutal free speech clampdowns during COVID, or to oppose any of the relevant legislation. Remember too that what I am suggesting here has been set out in important books like “Propaganda” by Edward Bernays, who wrote: “The conscious and intelligent manipulation of the organised habits and opinions of the masses is an important element in democratic society.”

All of this is not to say that there isn’t a free speech problem; as someone who had his YouTube channel deleted during the COVID event, I know that there. What I am saying is that the current furore is manufactured solely to present Farage as the hero, despite the fact he has done almost nothing to support free speech in the past. Also for the avoidance of doubt, I don’t support mass migration or allowing men (trans-women) in women’s spaces. I do support any and all credible efforts to oppose both of these developments, and recognise that Christian Concern’s legal challenges to the trans ideology are effective. Montgomery Toms’ street theatre, on the other hand, is a dead-end distraction designed in my view primarily to increase his traction on social media.

I love this quote from Warren Buffet (as a small trumpet blow, I had some correspondence with Mr. Buffet in my previous professional life) about the dangers of backing people without integrity.

This advice is often ignored, if a perceived small tactical advantage might be gained. I am afraid that very many good people in Reform UK are deluded if they think they can reform Reform UK (ouch!), because Farage has set up an unassailable legal position (see fakest election so far). That he did so was not an accident.

I very much expect Farage’s future treachery will be even more sinister than his endorsement of Blair, and that it will revolve around the implementation of the digital gulag. In this context his friendship with Peter Thiel is alarming. In my view, the U.K. is already sliding into a totalitarian system: Farage will not reverse this process and may even accelerate it. I find that the four-stage destabilisation plan described by KGB defector Yuri Bezmenov (a.k.a Tomas Schulman) is applicable: Demoralisation, Destabilization, Crisis and Normalisation. During the “crisis” stage, effectively a single party takes over and during “normalisation” it removes all opposition with both bloodless and bloody methods.

So what’s to be done, assuming of course that you don’t want to go down this path? I set this out in the “Winning the Omniwar” document which postulates that a lot of people will remain wrapped up in propaganda and, because propaganda operations need a lot of money, it will remain a tool of the uber-wealthy. In that environment, throwing a stick in the wheels of the system appears to be a good plan of action.

Finally, I recently did an interview with the irrepressible Aisling O’Loghlin whose Substack profile concludes with a powerful message: “God wins. Love wins. Truth wins.”

Many thanks

Alex

Alex Kriel is by training a physicist and was one of the first people to highlight the flawed nature of the Imperial COVID model. He spent his career in consultancy and fund management including a long stint in Russia. His last job was in one of the world’s largest pension funds where he handled corporate governance issues and shareholder voting over a portfolio of 2,300 equity investments. He is a founder of the Thinking Coalition which comprises a group of citizens who are concerned about government overreach and are developing practical solutions to protect inalienable individual liberties (www.thinkingcoalition.org)