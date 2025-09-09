Thinking Coalition’s Substack

SMcC
Sep 9

I was unfortunate to have known this before Novid and never felt more alone than when the controlled ops were rolled out. Not only did people not believe me when I called BS from Jan 2020 they then started believing all the wrong things, the satanists, paedo, trump perv, epstein BS.

That's when I gave up.

When you encounter a liar in your own personal life you avoid all contact with them, at least I do. That's what all prominent people are now, all mainstream news people and all alternative news people.

Even on here alts are still getting on about epstein, the royals etc. They are ALL in on one big massive pantomime and I was never a fan of them, they never appealed to me.

You will find that people like me who believe it ALL to be fabricated and planned long ago really have given up. 'They' have succeeded imo. They knew the water needed muddied and you've got to hand it to them, they've done a brilliant job.

Reform have HAD to wait til the people got pushed toward them, til the Internet marketplace took hold, thanks largely to Novid, closing shops and moving people who had sh/t lives into a benefit oriented country, taking over said businesses to home them.

It's childlike psychology, it's also abuser psychology but 'they' don't care, it worked!

Stuffysays
Sep 9

It's quite sad, the way the disillusioned people are still clinging to Nigel Farage. He appeared to be a one-trick pony back when he was an MEP calling for Brexit. He's clearly part of The Establishment. Were there any Establishment figures who opposed any of the Covid crap? I don't think so - a few buffers in parliament who were carefully opposed and subsequently retired. I will say that there are many normal people who are now talking to each other about what is happening and most of them are suspicious of Reform and Farage. However, Reform will get the "none of the above" votes because what else is there to do?

