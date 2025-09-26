I have stayed out of the Charlie Kirk event and avoided looking too closely at the multitude of theories about what exactly happened on 10th September 2025. I took on board some good advice from my colleague William Briggs who writes the Science is Not the Answer substack.

I could now post an amazing piece of click-bait along the lines that “Charlie Kirk’s life insurance policy due to pay out tens of millions disappears just three days before his death!” and include the “absolutely explosive” evidence below that his company GGLF 2023 which held a life insurance policy likely worth tens of millions “disappeared” on 7th September 2025.

Perhaps foolishly we try here and present a set of facts rather than an attention-grabbing headline, that’s probably bad for traction but keeps us honest. So whilst the date of 7th September 2025 for the dissolution of Kirk’s company did absolutely grab my attention as did the huge sum applied to a life insurance policy, a little digging indicated this may not be as “explosive” as it first appears.

This story starts with the quite strange arrangement that Turning Point USA Inc. lent a Limited Liability Company (LLC) owned by Charlie Kirk (GGLF 2023 LLC) USD 350,000 sometime during the year to 30th June 2024 in order to fund a “split dollar life insurance policy.” I am not an expert on this topic, but as a far as I understand this type of life insurance allows an employer and an employee to split premiums and benefits.

Without seeing the policy it is impossible to know what the arrangements were, but clearly USD 350,000 would fund one heck of a lot of premiums. A rough estimate would be that this policy would pay out USD 24 million assuming that USD 350,000 relates to 20 years of premiums. I used an estimate from the internet that USD 61 per month for a 30 year old male will purchase USD 1 million in coverage (happy to take better estimates if anyone has them).

However there is a chain of events that leads up to the tax dissolution of 7th September 2025, which is suggestive of poor administration rather than conspiracy. Kirk’s company GGLF 2023 seemed to start to drift into dormancy when the company’s agent (Registered Agents Inc.) effectively resigned in October 2024. After that, GGLF 2023 failed to submit an annual return due on 2nd May 2025 and moved to its current status of “tax dissolution/revocation” on 7th September 2025.

This was of course just three days before the date of Charlie Kirk’s assassination on 10th Sep 2025. The full chain of events is less interesting than the attention-grabbing headline and indicates a probable chain of events where a newly established company goes dormant when not properly maintained.

The bigger story though relates to the very significant wealth that is floating around the various Turning Point related foundations, quite apart from any insurance payout. Since the various foundations are not really owned by anyone, their earning power and assets could end up drifting more or less anywhere at the board’s discretion. The board of Turning Point USA Inc. was effectively Charlie Kirk together with a number of individuals with various tax and legal backgrounds.

Turning Point USA Inc. is a major promotion operation driving support for the Trumpian right and so it was important to place these assets into a “safe pair of hands”. For that reason it was probably important to anoint Erika Kirk on 17th September 2025. As well as having USD 85 million in revenue at the main Turning Point USA Inc. foundation in 2024, there was a further USD 61 million in assets at the related Turning Point Endowment.

The Turning Point USA foundation was certainly very competent at putting on high profile glitzy events but was less good at handing out money. From USD 81 million in expenses less than 0.5 million represents grants to individuals. Officially management did well in terms of disclosed salaries, the highest paid employee (John McGovern) was earning over USD 450,000, however there were gigantic costs included in “other salaries and wages” (USD 18.7 million) which are not broken down.

The Big Picture

I was not particularly familiar with Turning Point USA or with Charlie Kirk’s work prior to the media blitzkrieg following the 10th September 2025 assassination. Like a lot of these organisations, I like what it says on the tin (promoting conservative and Christian values) but have to be inherently suspicious of any organisation drawing in a lot of funding from billionaires and being tremendously successful on social media. Certainly the 10th September 2025 event has been used to fuel the Left-Right political divide, which plays directly into a divide and conquer strategy. This includes broadcasting clips of Left wing/woke people (some possibly actors?) celebrating the death of Charlie Kirk, these clips are obviously designed to cause outrage. Chase Hughes made some important observations about this:

Likewise the event has been used to generate political capital for Donald Trump and to build on the narrative that the “hand of God” saved Donald Trump in order to do “God’s work”. The event is even being weaponised in order to drive recruitment for the U.S. military.

Back in the early 2020s, most Establishment propagandists (e.g. Piers Morgan) were using the lionised status of George Floyd to relentlessly propagandise people into taking the knee and embracing woke causes. Now in the mid 2020s, the process is being reversed, and the same propagandists are now pushing anti-woke. The tweets below show how Piers Morgan has switched from describing taking the knee at a football match in 2020 as an “amazing moment” to calling wokeism “an insidious virus” in 2025. I don’t believe that he is blowing in the wind of public opinion, rather public opinion is being manipulated into a new phase of the culture war.

The mainstream media and U.S. political class seems to be involved in a well-funded and well-choregraphed process to lionise Charlie Kirk, including with elaborate cavalcades usually reserved for heads of state. The more we love our new hero, presumably the more we should hate and oppress the Leftists that “brutally cut Charlie’s life short”. Someone asked Grok, how the assassination of Chariel Kirk would be reported by the mainstream media in order to generate anger against the woke and Grok came back with an exact description of the way the event was actually reported.

Different heroes - same division

In order not to disappoint some of my regular readers, I would like to leave you with a picture of Erika Kirk at the Charlie Kirk memorial ceremony (Trump political rally) and a picture of the VP of Production of one of Turning Point USA’s biggest contractors (Mosaic Event Production). If you know, you know.

