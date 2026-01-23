The environmentally-friendly recycling of several jab-pushing Tories has now been followed by Nigel Farage welcoming Mr Bosh himself, Tom Skinner, to Reform UK.

Word has it that diamond geezer Tom Skinner is a right grafter, an Essex lad who got into a bit of bother early on but then came good. He’s a patriot and gets up at the crack of dawn to graft all day in the bedding business to put food on the table.

On the other hand, if Mr Skinner’s accounting records are to be believed, almost none of that is true! In this article, I am not seeking to sling mud at Tom Skinner for its own sake, so much as to show that almost everything about Reform UK is fake and doesn’t stand up to scrutiny. The bigger questions are (1) who is investing all this time and effort in creating the fake narratives and characters in Reform UK and (2) what is their true agenda?

The first red flag comes with Tom Skinner’s enormous mainstream media coverage from 2019 onwards including on high profile shows like The Apprentice, Celebrity MasterChef and Strictly Come Dancing. If you believe (as I do) that access to mass media is quite tightly controlled, then this level of exposure is suspicious.

Skinner was apparently chosen for The Apprentice in 2019 in spite of a 2011 conviction for handling stolen goods and possessing 2,000 diazepam (Valium) tablets. Then again, everyone deserves a second chance. By 2019 though, a number of businesses that Skinner had been involved in had been struck-off for not filing any records.

In fact, the records at Companies House indicate that not one single business in which Skinner has been significantly involved has ever achieved any meaningful trading. There are a couple of businesses where Skinner’s involvement was minimal that still exist. In one of those businesses, Interwines Ltd, he became a director and shareholder on 6th October 2022 and ceased to be a director and shareholder on the same day. A very bizarre situation.

It is hard to get an overview of Tom Skinner’s business performance because there are six different versions of the same Tom Skinner at different addresses (Grays, Leigh-On-Sea, Brentwood, Romford). This means it is not possible to easily identify all of the businesses that he has been involved in.

By the start of The Apprentice he had already been involved in Only Bentley Limited (voluntary strike-off) and Fast Way Furniture Limited and Essex Furniture Limited (both dissolved by compulsory strike-off for not filing any accounts).

Following his appearance on The Apprentice, Skinner’s more recent businesses have not fared any better. Bosh Beds Limited disappeared under a voluntary strike-off in 2023 again with no evidence of having carried out any actual business. The remaining company, The Fluffy Pillow Company Limited, carried out very limited business and its only major transaction was taking on a maximum £ 50,000 COVID “bounce-back” loan. As of the last accounts filed in 2022, there was no evidence that this loan was being repaid. One might speculate that the compulsory strike-off of The Fluffy Pillow Company Limited was stopped by the “bounce-back” loan provider.

The “bounce-back” situation is similar to that of Reform UK MP James McMurdoch, who took £70,000 in COVID “bounce- back” loans in relation to two companies without any sign that any effort has been made to pay either of the loans back. McMurdoch resigned the Reform UK whip when that story broke.

Tom Skinner is also heavily promoted through social media. A Grok analysis on his (@iamtomskinner) account’s key parameters indicates a “hidden reputation” score of between +75% to +85% indicating a high degree of promotion. This is reflected in the “visibility tier” score which indicates that posts from Skinner will be fed into people’s timelines. By comparison my own estimated hidden reputation score is -82% which means that visibility is “severely reduced”. No doubt this is my “reward” for correctly warning people that the COVID threat was hugely overstated and that vaccines were unsafe and ineffective. Such is life!

Other aspects of Tom Skinner’s life seem no less controversial, including the fact that he cheated on his wife shortly after they were married in May 2022. His mistress described him as “nothing but a liar and a cheat”.

Despite these shortcomings, we are led to believe that James Tristan Ward Orr (ex-Winchester and Oxford and associate professor of Philosophy of Religion at Cambridge) wanted to invite Tom Skinner to J.D. Vance’s Cotswolds barbeque. Orr apparently claimed that Tom Skinner was “England incarnate” after seeing some of Skinner’s boisterous patriotic social media videos. Well, it would be true if England incarnate was a self-promoting criminal with a string of failed businesses.

What’s the real agenda?

As I said in 2024, my guess is that Reform UK was set up as a containment vessel for fleeing Tories who had been duped once too often by the powers that be. Reform UK kept 2024 voter turnout just above levels which would otherwise have been embarrassingly low. At the same time Reform UK leadership has shown that it can be relied upon to deliver key Deep State agenda, for instance compulsory vaccination and more proxy war with Russia, whilst yelling “down with foreigners”.

Reform UK leadership is closely aligned with the Tech Bros. not least because of Nigel Farage’s relationship with Peter Thiel. I suspect the party will deliver on the next round of Deep State agenda items (to be covered in a forthcoming article), which include but are not limited to:

Pushing the proxy war with Russia and keeping defence spending high to allow insiders to capitalise their defence-related investments (Anduril, QinetiQ, Cambridge Aerospace etc.);

Allowing Palantir to take more data from the British state for the benefit of Peter Thiel and other insiders, and the facilitation of Digital ID.

Legitimising billions accrued by crypto-speculators, by encouraging central bank and other taxpayer funded purchases.

Supporting Israel/Likud’s regime change objectives in the Middle East.

I suspect that Tom Skinner’s role in this is to deliver better voting results in the younger age groups where, according to YouGov data, Reform UK did not perform well. At the other end of the demographic scale Danny Kruger would be tasked with getting Reform UK votes from the AB demographic where Reform UK performed poorly compared to the C2 socio-economic group.

I still find it astounding that so many people buy into the Union Flag waving imagery given the fact that Reform UK completely abandoned all key British values during COVID, especially by embracing compulsory vaccination.

My own conclusion is that Reform UK is a Deep State project led by devious opportunists who have no discernible principles. It seems that handlers like Zahawi, Jenrick, Orr are being brought in to make sure that Farage and friends continue to deliver on the Deep State’s agenda once in power in 2029, if not before.

The actual histories of many key characters in Reform UK clash with their public personas, so anti-immigration Matt Goodwin is a visiting fellow of Chatham House where he was previously involved in pushing for open borders. Likewise, Lucy Connolly’s social media history completely contradicts the kindly child minder public image. For those of my readers, who like odd hand gestures, you may enjoy this photo of Tom Skinner.

I try and avoid presenting problems without offering some solutions. The fact is that big-money politics will be beholden (almost by definition) to the oligarchs who are funding expensive propaganda campaigns. It is somewhat unrealistic to expect that a glitzy top-down party like Reform UK to be seriously working for the people, rather than pushing the vested interests of their funders. The reality of the UK and most Western political systems is that political funding (including think tanks) is dominated by the uber-wealthy and global corporations. For that reason, policies usually benefit those interests at the expense of the general population. This was on clear display during the “pandemic” where the uber-wealthy benefitted tremendously from money printing and the imposition of COVID restrictions that benefited their large, tech-enabled investments.

Workable solutions, or even effective resistance to technocracy, can only be developed at the grass-roots level. However, those initiatives not only almost never get media exposure, but they are often also penalised on social media. For this reason, when you hear someone say “but I’ve never heard of them” you should recognise this as an endorsement. I keep suggesting that people fund or volunteer for lesser-known initiatives like the Heritage Party, the Alliance for Democracy and Freedom, or support single issue groups like UK Medical Freedom Alliance, the HART Group and others. This makes a lot more sense than placing false hope in a high-profile Establishment charade like Reform UK.

Bosh!

Alex

Alex Kriel is by training a physicist and was one of the first people to highlight the flawed nature of the Imperial COVID model. He spent his career in consultancy and fund management including a long stint in Russia. His last job was in one of the world’s largest pension funds where he handled corporate governance issues and shareholder voting over a portfolio of 2,300 equity investments. He is a founder of the Thinking Coalition which comprises a group of citizens who are concerned about government overreach and are developing practical solutions to protect inalienable individual liberties (www.thinkingcoalition.org)