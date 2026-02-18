Thinking Coalition’s Substack

Thinking Coalition’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
badger's avatar
badger
13h

Thanks again, very revealing about how opinion is both suppressed and promoted, and how people are not always what they seem. Many of those I admired as free speech and human rights champions just a year ago, I now see in a different light.

It is depressing, but better to understand the truth and move on than to persist in delusions.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Thinking Coalition
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Thinking Coalition · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture