If you want to know who rules over you, simply find out who you are not allowed to criticise - Voltaire

Some of the “old hands” on this column may remember that after we exposed most of the COVID and vaccine lies, we started looking at social media censorship and fake “bot” traffic on X.

A 2021 viral interview with Professor Bhakdi which led to YouTube channel shut down.

My conclusion then was that virtually everything that is presented via the “for you” timeline is fake; almost all of the apparently popular tweets and posts are amplified by fake “bot” accounts. By “bot” I mean accounts whose actions (likes and retweets) are programmed, the only human interaction involved is to set the rules to determine which commentators, or messages are to be liked or retweeted. I produced a very punchy estimate, based on various samples, that as much as 80% of X (Twitter) like and retweet traffic was fake with only around 20% of likes and retweets coming from genuine individuals operating a single account.

Of course the key thing about that fake traffic is that it is not evenly allocated to everyone but concentrated on selected accounts or messages. The selection is done either externally by activist groups, particularly by the Left who operate huge (30,000+) “bot farms” and/or internally by the X (Twitter) algorithms. Back in 2022 I made a video about it and it remains one of the Thinking Coalition’s most popular investigations (still worth watching on Rumble).

In the video, I explained that this system meant that censors could avoid “hard measures” such as account cancellations and restrictions in favour of “soft measures”, such as burying honest commentators under a pile of “bot” traffic to ensure that genuine accounts operate at a massive disadvantage.

The thoughts and ideas that are considered to be WrongThink have changed over time: in 2020 and 2021 Twitter brutally censored any criticism of COVID-19 mRNA gene therapies. While the definition of WrongThink has evolved, censorship remains a reality on “free speech” X.

Elon Musk explained the process in a classic Doublespeak statement: X gives you “freedom of speech, but not freedom of reach.” This play on words is a dishonest way to avoid stating that X is not in favour of freedom of speech and that it uses techniques to effectively censor opinions of which they do not approve.

In the last couple of weeks various screen grabs of X account metrics have been circulated on X as people worked out how to query GROK in order to get visibility into their own previously hidden account metrics. I have queried GROK a few times about this topic and although it regularly provides the disclaimer that it is only providing estimates as account metrics remain X’s propriety data I think GROK’s outputs appear accurate.

There are various phrases that enable me to ask GROK to show the extent to which my account is being amplified or throttled by X. One of these is “Algorithmic_Impact Summary for @ThinkCoalition” (and you can try this at home if you are so inclined) and GROK’s answer is shown below (please note it doesn’t always reply in this format):

The right hand side of the screen doesn’t fit in the grab, but key parameters are visible.

Don’t be put off the fact that GROK’s answer seems to be written in computer code since the phrases are self-explanatory! For instance, you will see that my “current-reach-suppression-severity” is “Moderate to High” (on this point, GROK’s answer gave me great relief because I was beginning to worry that the reason few people responded to my posts was that my content was boring!)

“Success” on Twitter (X) is driven by getting a large number of views, likes and retweets which depends upon getting your message out to as wide an audience as possible. The algorithm decides what to push into people’s “For You” timeline, an individual’s feed will generally be a combination of material from accounts they are following, accounts favoured by Twitter (X) algorithms and viral tweets. The extent to which an account is favoured by Twitter (X) is indicated in the for_you_push_level, in my case tweets are limited to core followers. So my posts will not be seen even by non-core followers and certainly not by the wider public. These arrangements then render my material largely invisible and preclude subscriber growth. The reason is that my posts contain WrongThink, which Twitter (X) defines as “Consistent anti-Great Reset, anti-globalist, vaccine scepticism, NATO/Ukraine policy criticism, digital control opposition.” So libertarian thinking and anti—war thought is severely censored.

Not only are my tweets (posts) not widely circulated through the “For You” feed but replies that I make to other people’s tweets (posts) are also largely hidden, this is reflected in the reply_deboot_severity metric which is “Moderate to High.” Replies on Twitter (X) are often not sorted logically by likes, retweets or times but are moved up and down the list of replies based on the algorithm. In extreme cases replies are hidden underneath click through menu options like “Show more replies.” Because of this, a regular user will never see my replies to someone else’s posts without clicking on the “show more replies” option (there a several levels of reply invisibility).

GROK has calculated a blended score called hidden_reputation_score which aggregates its assessment of an account’s visibility expressed as a percentage. Since I don’t get out much, I decided to have a look at a selection of other people’s accounts for their “hidden-reputation-score-estimated” (HRS). This returns a numeric value which is easy to compare across different accounts. The HRS scores are grouped into the following categories:

an account with over +20% HRS is Elevated by the X algorithms so pushed into the “For You” feed and replies are given a high priority,

-20% is Reduced and

-60% or lower are Significantly Reduced.

You will see from GROK’s answer above that my estimated HRS range is between -65% and -85% putting me well and truly in the naughty corner, completely invisible to anyone outside of “core followers” and my replies are often hidden.

I might be disheartened were it not for Elon’s assurances that I still have freedom of speech on X.

A study of the distribution of scores across different accounts gives you a very good picture of what RightThink and Wrongthink looks like on X, with X amplifying the former and throttling the latter.

You should be able to recognise some of the names, but in case the print on the chart is too small I have put them as a list in the appendix. Here are some of my initial conclusions.

If you are a Murdoch media outlet (@TimesRadio), which is constantly pushing for more proxy wars you will get a massive boost from the Twitter X (algorithm). Rember that Times Radio only platforms think-tank “experts” who are almost always paid by think-tanks funded by the military industrial complex. By contrast if you are in citizen/dissident media operation (@TWTNewsTalk) you will be throttled out of existence. Again, this represents an inversion of what social media was supposed to be all about.

You can see the huge amplification for Nigel Farage (and more or less everyone associated with Reform UK e.g. @GBNews) compared to say David Kurten at the Heritage Party. As I have repeatedly stated since 2024, Reform UK is in my view a an Establishment charade as they will always toe the Establishment line (Epstein was a Russian agent).

If you want to push the climate hoax as a green/Marxist politician you will get amplified (@zakpolanski) but if you are a climate sceptic (@JMCDelingpole) you will get crushed out of existence, even though climate scepticism has been expressed by some of the world’s leading physicists.

If you are pro-Israel (@AIPAC) the X platform will significantly amplify your message. If you report the funding that @AIPAC provides to U.S. politicians (@TrackAIPAC) X will throttle your posts. To my mind, these positions should be reversed because citizens should be encouraged to find out about which entities are funding and influencing their elected representatives.

If a PsyOp is being run, as is the case with Ian “Bosh” Skinner, then that account will get huge amplification. In my post on this subject, I demonstrated that his “successful businessman” schtick was largely fabricated and that his primary purpose was to drum up support for Reform UK from a particular demographic.

You may have noticed that @DavidKurtnen has two entries: one for his 2020 position (@DavidKurtnen 20) and one for his 2026 position (@DavidKurtnen 26). This is something that he noticed that the more he became critical of the Neo-Con agenda, the more he was suppressed on Twitter (X). This observation is borne out by the significant deterioration in his hidden-reputation-score between 2020 and 2026.

Finally David Icke and James Delingpole share the prize for being guilty of extreme WrongThink with an estimated average hidden-reputation-score of -77.5%. So James occupies a place in the naughty corner, closer to the corner than I am (at least I am in good company!)

You can get a fuller readout of account parameters from the query “Full Visibility/Throttling Check for @ThinkCoalition” that yields a lot more information, including information on potential infringements. None of the accounts that I looked at had any infringements, so really X is generating a pure WrongThink score based solely on a person’s opinions.

It would seem that WrongThink is defined as something that the advertisers and/or regulators may not like, or which X anticipates that advertisers and/or regulators might not like. In my case this is “Consistent anti-Great Reset, anti-globalist, vaccine scepticism, NATO/Ukraine policy criticism, digital control opposition.” Yes, guilty as charged! Those are indeed my views and I foolishly thought that I was free to express them on a level playing field.

In terms of the misinformation analysis on my account Grok stated “fact-referenced but strong contrarian interpretations on vaccines, geopolitics, [and] institutional narratives.” Again guilty as charged. I am careful not to make unsubstantiated claims, because I believe in credible research. While it is reasonable to think that “fact-referenced” is a strength, it counts for little in X’s WrongThink regime which happily pushes out tonnes of fake news, fabricated documents and AI generated images into my feed.

It doesn’t take much imagination to see how this WrongThink score could be combined with other data from other sources on traffic infringements, credit score, tax status and so on to create a blended Social Credit Score. X’s algorithms are already denying dissidents the ability to earn money (or, at best, earn money at very reduced rates) whilst providing financial incentives to push the Approved Agenda™ (Marxism, Climate alarmism, Great Reset, more proxy wars etc.) It is a useful exercise because it illustrates the way the system as a whole works, carrots for the people “on message” and sticks for the trouble makers! The X system doesn’t (yet) contain sticks, other than impaired earnings, but once you have a blended Social Credit Score then access to all areas of digital life can be turned on and off accordingly, very much as envisaged by the WEF in 2020.

Musk is not your friend

I hope that you are convinced that Elon Musk’s word games around freedom of speech, but not freedom of reach are a complete con. The fact is that limiting “freedom of reach” is straight up censorship. So the censorship parameters have changed since October 2022 and the methodology has changed (slightly) but de facto the net result has remained the same.

This alone convinces me that Elon Musk is a “wrong-un” despite his sensible comments about the demographic collapse of the West. If you are still not convinced by the censorship regime that he operates on X (Twitter) or by his position on mRNA (he described the first dose as a “no brainer”) or by his less-than-subtle running around in a Baphomet costume, you should be aware that his work on the brain-computer interface at Neuralink plays a key role in the digital gulag.

I will wite about this separately, but the digital gulag described in Microsoft patent number WO 2020/060606 A1 filed in March 2020, requires users to be monitored by wearables, or implants. De facto that means implants and therefore the brain-computer interface technology being developed by Neuralink is critical to the functioning of the “cryptocurrency system using body activity data” patent.

Pretty well all technology has dual-use capability, and the key question comes down to the governance of that technology. During COVID we saw terrible governance where public officials defended Big Pharma corporates whilst throwing their citizens under the bus. I doubt that governance of the intrusive Big Tech envisaged in patent WO 2020/060606 A1 will be any better.

Conclusion

My earlier research on the topic and my recent interactions with GROK again reinforce my conclusion that Twitter (X) functions as an inversion of its advertised purpose which was to allow independent operators to investigate and challenge mainstream narratives. In fact Establishment owned outlets and narratives receive massive algorithmic amplification whilst individuals questioning those narratives get throttled. Today’s RightThink is roughly more proxy war with Russia, Reform UK as an Establishment challenger party and unlimited support for Israel. The platform rewards RightThink through wide distribution allowing for significant subscriber growth, by contrast WrongThink results in heavy censorship making it impossible to grow the follower base.

Please let me have your thoughts below and let me know if there are different or additional interpretations to the reputation score chart. Also be aware that GROK doesn’t always provide the data in the form that I have screen grabbed and sometimes provides less insightful tables, but you should generally be able to replicate my findings.

The System clearly doesn’t want us and likeminded researchers asking questions or challenging the narrative, I hope you appreciate that this means that we can never earn a living by sharing analysis via social media platforms. This makes it all the more important for individuals to fund our research work in order to keep the lights on. It would be great if you could switch to a paid subscription here, or at least a one-off donation via Buy-me-a-coffee (https://buymeacoffee.com/thinkingslow) other funding options are available via Patreon (Patreon.com/ThinkingSlow).

Many thanks

Alex

(thanks again to Mark Halliday Sutherland for reviewing and editing).

Appendix – detail of accounts in order of appearance in the chart

Alex Kriel is by training a physicist and was one of the first people to highlight the flawed nature of the Imperial COVID model. He spent his career in consultancy and fund management including a long stint in Russia. His last job was in one of the world’s largest pension funds where he handled corporate governance issues and shareholder voting over a portfolio of 2,300 equity investments. He is a founder of the Thinking Coalition which comprises a group of citizens who are concerned about government overreach and are developing practical solutions to protect inalienable individual liberties (www.thinkingcoalition.org)