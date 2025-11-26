This Irish Times front-page “news” headline from 22nd Nov 2025 which screamed “Russians jammed Irish aircraft channel” really is a joke. In our secular and post-truth world we have had to get used to an increasingly dishonest media. Even though we are becoming more accustomed to swimming in a sea of lies and half-truths, this “news” is a joke, which should immediately alert us to the fact that this story is part of a psyop.

Reading the text (accessible via a paywall work-around) we see that this front page “breaking news” actually took place more than three years ago on 9th September 2022. In other words, it definitely is not news in any sense of that word.

Propaganda is now so prevalent and aggressive that we need to ask whether the incident even took place at all? The report states that this was “at least one” incident related to Russia from “numerous” such incidents, a context that dilutes the alarmist headline. It begs the question who is responsible for remaining numerous incidents, are there many deadly foes out there? I don’t want to research the intricacies of air traffic control systems and would rather explore the question of why these fake “news” items are being circulated every day. For what it’s worth, this is a tweet from X.com about the Irish Times “story”.

Coming hot on the heels of the largely fake “Yantar” incident, it is clear that the Cabal has ordered Propaganda Central to paint the Russians as expansionist war-mongers intent on invading everyone, including the Emerald Isle. We should know by now from our experiences during COVID that propaganda is extremely dangerous and is created for a specific purpose which is generally very harmful to the propagandised. We know that the government used hard-Left China sympathisers like Susan Mitchie to generate fear to increase compliance. So we need to focus on trying to understand who is spending a huge amount of energy to convince us that Russia wants to invade the UK, these joke stories shouldn’t be laughed off.

We must acknowledge that Russia has got form in invasions, notably Ukraine but pretty well nothing outside of their immediate neighbouring states since WW2 (unlike the West). A key propaganda line was Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was “unprovoked”, a word that was repeated ad nauseam. If you step back and look at NATO’s eastwards movements and dozens of broken promises about non-expansion over thirty or so years then no sane person could ever describe Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as unprovoked. Added to that, there are a large number of U.S. think-tank papers advocating different ways of provoking Russia, including the vast RAND Corporation document Overextending Russia which describes multiple tactics for provoking Russia in a weighty 354-page report. Now you could validly describe the invasion as illegal, aggressive, unnecessary etc. but based on mountains of hard evidence you cannot say it was unprovoked. In fact, I am doing some work around Russia’s December 2021 peace proposal, which is never mentioned by the media because it also undermines the “unprovoked” narrative in that the West (Jens Stoltenberg) responded “we will not compromise”.

Importantly the NATO Defence College’s (NATO DC) own analysis clearly states that during Russia’s fifteen-year military modernisation programme Russia invested in a defence and deterrence capability of its armed forces, NOT in their offensive capability. Indeed, NATO DC used this fact to explain why Russia did badly at the beginning of its Ukraine campaign, which strongly suggests that they never intended to invade that country.

Only one solitary journalist from the entire U.K. media complex, Peter Hitchens, has challenged the propaganda consensus that Russia intends to expand ever westwards. Unfortunately, people have already been so propagandised by the corrupt media that showing them NATO DC’s assessment or other evidence of provocation will have little to no impact. Just as people refuse to believe there is a Great Reset plan, even though there is a 280-page WEF book called COVID-19: The Great Reset.

I’m spit-balling some possible explanations as to why the British political and media class, under the control of the globalist Cabal, has decided to persuade the British people that a Russian invasion of the UK is a realistic possibility.

The relevant people involved genuinely believe Russia intends to invade the UK (and now Ireland too) and need to use confected incidents to alarm the public. The good ends (military preparation) justify the bad means (deception like the Irish Times headline). Vested interests have taken financial stakes in defence companies and need these to be capitalised via fear-induced military spending (remembering that they can also make money on the reverse process by going short once the hoax runs out of steam). Similar to 2., but here there is a desire to have enough cash flow going to defence to justify thousands of cushy defence contractor roles and “think tank” positions for ex MoD etc. Similar to 2 and 3, but where the political class knows that they have crushed the economy through Net Zero and around £ 410 billion wasted on COVID, but don’t want to stop the gravy train. They need the Russian threat to justify massive ongoing deficits, with spending across the board and not just defence. A general requirement to have an external threat as set out in the Club of Rome’s paper titled Global Revolution (1991) to keep the general population disorientated and seeking state protection. This threat would justify a programme of costly ongoing harassment of Russia in order to keep it contained as part of a geopolitical plan. A James Delingpole “light” version where the Cabal wants to attack Russia because it is one of the few remaining white Christian countries. The “full” James Delingpole version that the satanic elites have decided that there will be a real war with Russia which will de facto be a blood sacrifice. And they need to propagandise the populace into accepting the necessity of such a catastrophic and manufactured conflict.

I would say that we can park 1 for the moment because it seems reasonably obvious that if they were concerned about a Russian invasion they wouldn’t provoke Russia. One provocation was exposed after somebody left some secret plans at a bus stop in Kent in 2021 (seriously). The plans revealed that MoD people were discussing the Black Sea travels of HMS Defender in 2021. Clearly, there was no good reason for the HMS Defender to be in the Black Sea, but the discussion showed that there were two proposed routes to Batumi in Georgia. After some toing-and-froing, the MoD people chose the route that went right up to Russia’s Black Sea fleet base in Sevastopol (top green line). This was absolutely designed as a provocation and, sure enough, nearly triggered a major incident with Russia.

This would seem to indicate that they are not genuinely worried about an invasion from Russia. Items two and three are both reasonable explanations. We know for example that US politicians are large stock traders in defence company shares. We also know that J.D. Vance’s backer Thiel is heavily invested in the military industrial complex (MIC) including in Anduril and Palantir. Palantir is the “jewel in the crown” with a Market capitalisation of USD 380 billion including a large defence component, which benefits from war.

In terms of creating cushy positions for former MoD people, we know that the network of foreign policy “think tanks” are almost all funded by the MIC. The chart below is maybe hard to see, but the think-tanks are black and defence contractors light blue and oligarch foundations in purple. This chart is not theoretical and is made from a very labour-intensive trawl and analysis of public filings, hence all of the links are factual and based on hard evidence. The going rate for a Beltway (Washington bureaucrat) war-monger is around USD 250,000 a year and up to around USD 500,000 a year for a senior management role. The think tank network could then create fifty to one hundred such positions.

Think tanks exercise enormous influence over government policy and my own view is that they actually write foreign policy. There is a clear incentive to write aggressive foreign policies which require significant defence spend and generate cash flows for defence contractors that can in turn be recycled to the think tanks that recommend aggressive policies in the first place. See how it works?

We saw the grotesque revolving door between Big Pharma and government that operated during the COVID scam, whereby all of the key government advisers were ex-Big Pharma executives, some with unvested stock option schemes. I don’t know if anyone has done a recent study on the revolving door between MoD and defence contractors, but Carroll Quigley covered this in his magnum opus, Tragedy and Hope (1996). Below is the paragraph in which he identified a list of U.S. military brass who took early retirement on army pensions in order to take up very well-paid jobs in the MIC. There is nothing to suggest that this is not still happening.

On individual cases, I know that Leftist retired U.S. general Ben Hodges III, who is an implacable war-monger was until recently on USD 200,000 per annum as “Pershing Chair” at CEPA (Center for European Policy Analysis).

On the political side, I wrote a report showing how Christopher Harborne, a significant shareholder in defence contractor QinetiQ paid £ 1 million to Boris Johnson (a well known war-monger and Malthusian). Johnson’s reported efforts to scupper the April 2022 Russia-Ukraine peace talks coincided with a large jump up in QinetiQ’s share price. Similarly, former Minister of Defence Ben Wallace, went to join defence related private equity fund Boka Capital, having not been able to get the head of NATO role.

In terms of item 5, the Club of Rome explicitly stated that “new enemies have to be identified” at the time when the threat from the Soviet Union was evaporating in 1991.

The idea of an attack on Russia because it is white and Christian came straight from Tucker Carlson from a very good recent interview (yes I am aware of Tucker’s spook background). The blood sacrifice suggested by James Delingpole under point six is perhaps incomprehensible for most people. Interestingly Thomas Jefferson wrote of this European culling practice in a letter to William Short in August 1820, in which he stated: “the excess of population in Europe, and want of room, render war, in their opinion, necessary to keep down that excess of numbers. Here, room is abundant, population scanty, and peace the necessary means for producing men, to whom the redundant soil is offering the means of life and happiness. The principles of society there and here then are radically different.” So that confirmation from such a credible source might convince folk that this Malthusian thinking amongst the political class is at least a real possibility.

Conclusion

The globalists have been trying to colonise Russia for some time. In a previous note I wrote about the cooperation between Russia’s richest man Mikhail Khodorkovsky and globalists Lord Jacob Rothschild and Henry Kissinger. There is a public record showing that in 2002 they were trustees in a foundation called “The Future of Russia”. That was a clear public signal that Khodorkovsky was aligned with the globalists. Khodorkovsky was widely expected to win the 2003 presidential election but was arrested before the election took place. I believe at that point the globalists and Putin had a falling out and that they may still be seeking ways back into Russia and keeping it in a state of permanent tension.

You can pick and choose which of the spit-balling options you prefer or identify other possible motivations. My guess is that those at the very top of the UK’s greasy pole will be inclined towards number 6. whilst the manager level will be 5. to 2. leaving the people actually implementing these evil deceptions operating under the motivation of point 1. The Irish Times “story” shows that the controllers definitely want the public to believe that Russia is an imminent threat to the UK. They will do this with frequent stories of Russian incursions either fabricated, or grossly distorted, reinforced by table top exercises like Sky News’ “The Wargame” (I hope to write about that as there was more than a little funny business there too). This is now a permanent feature of the daily news cycle and most people have been irreversibly propagandised into believing an Russian attack is a realistic possibility. As per every classic deceit, the accusation that Russia would invade the UK is a complete inversion of the fact that it is the British who have repeatedly gone east to invade or skirmish with the Russians, including the little known North Russian Intervention of 1918. Accuse others of that of which you are guilty!

It reminds me of COVID times when, on a daily basis, we were told hospital [X] in country [Y] was almost overwhelmed. Every single one of those incidents that I looked at were distorted to the extent that they were de facto lies. None of that was accidental, it was all deliberate propaganda.

I guess the conclusion is to watch this space, be sceptical of every “Russia incident” and assume that this is propaganda designed to deliver an objective between items 2 and 6. I won’t even try and debunk these stories individually as there are already too many of them and, anyway, the gullible will buy the narrative no matter how convincingly someone can demonstrate that the various incidents are fabricated. Personally, my enemy remains the Cabal that de facto runs Westminster and not Vladimir sitting in snowy Moscow. In fact, I am increasingly seeing Vladimir as an ally.

