I’ve been writing a lot about what I call the Markowitz Hoax which is the largely fake maths that justifies taking people’s hard-earned savings and putting them into low return government bonds. The justification for the policy has never made sense and the wealthy invest in equity and not in low (negative) return government bonds which are stuffed into collective pension schemes. The greatest beneficiary of these arrangements is the government, which has a massive captive audience for the bonds that it endlessly issues to fund spending which is above and beyond an already large tax take. The UK asset management industry seems to go along with this madness as they pay themselves multi-million-pound salaries irrespective of the outcome for long suffering savers.

A key reason why this abuse continues year in and year out is that the UK asset management industry has created largely fictitious benchmarks. These “benchmarks” allow fund managers to claim “out-performance” even while making their investors poorer with below inflation returns.

I expose this topic in the video below.

In addition to low returns, it is clear that Westminster is getting ready to steer your savings into their pet schemes (mainly green and military) and once they have exhausted these quasi-voluntary agreements with the UK savings industry they will simply move to mandating where your savings will be sent.

We encourage people to take the time to get out of corporate solutions and take control of their own savings as a matter of extreme urgency, please do not keep putting this question off indefinitely – one day soon it will be too late. Of course people have been conditioned into believing that taking control of their own savings is completely impossible and extraordinarily risky. Nothing could be further from the truth and a straightforward buy-and-hold exchange traded funds (ETFs) strategy will almost always beat multi-asset products pushed by low grade financial advisers. I expect that people will be significantly better off financially by cutting out huge fees and poor asset allocations. We provide a soup-to-nuts education programme which allows retail investors to exit poorly performing products and manage their own funds via low-cost ETFs. Contact alex@berkshirewilliams.com to find out more.

Please note that we are not FCA registered and do not provide financial advice, only generic education on a one-to-many basis (see below disclaimer).

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