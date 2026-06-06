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badger's avatar
badger
5d

£62,700 is a very comfortable pension for a couple - provided that they own their own home, mortgage free. The question of property ownership - and whether or not you have to pay rent for the rest of your life - is the elephant in the room. I suspect that with each passing year, increasing numbers of people will not have this safety net.

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Dave Woolcock's avatar
Dave Woolcock
5d

what size pension pot will buy a £62k pension?

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