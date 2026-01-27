This is a guest post from Cherry, a senior nurse who witnessed the COVD madness first hand and questioned what she was seeing. She posts on Substack as Cherry

That’s a thing right? I am hearing so many similar anecdotes as to be quite disconcerting. Medically speaking.

It is now, very common, indeed downright normal, run of the mill, “nothing to see here”, to speak with a mother, father, grandparent, on a daily basis, nay, several times a day, and to be told the patient is autistic, has learning difficulties, has ADHD, is depressed, has a cancer diagnosis, is having cancer treatment, is being referred for a possible cancer diagnosis, is “tired all the time”, has no energy etc. etc.

People are ill and people feel ill in larger numbers than ever before. Children especially are ill, earlier and more profoundly than ever before.

Why?

This my friends, is the perennial question. This is a question that you do not ask, you must not ask. The stock answer to your little question is clear, “we have better detection now”, “we are better at diagnosis”, “they were undiagnosed before”. Oh, so they didn’t previously exist? Is that what you are saying? Because you’ve slapped a bloody great diagnostic label triumphantly upon them, they are now visible? Do you know how utterly absurd that sounds?

This is what we have been brainwashed into believing and to a large extent, this is what is believed. I hear those conversations, I listen to the intricate justification and rationalisation that is needed to keep their own sanity on track, in order to believe that up is down and wrong is right. Maybe they need to believe it because it’s easier and more palatable than trying to digest the unvarnished truth. The bare, cold truth is that there has been a planned, deliberate, sustained and co-ordinated attack on the nation’s health and the tentacles of that attack are so entwined and entrenched under policy, diktats, procedure and directives, as to be hidden totally whilst being in plain sight. All the individuals play along like those in a Milgram experiment or those afflicted by Stockholm syndrome. If they can see it, or if they see the frayed edges of the lie, they hastily tuck it back under the bed, because the truth is too much to face.

It would undermine everything they took to be factual, and it is a very disconcerting and scary place to find yourself, believe me, I’ve been in that place. All that I “learned” or should I say, all that I was fed, to be digested and regurgitated throughout my nursing career was a fabrication, punctuated by tiny little truths, these tiny little truths are essential to hang the biggest lies on. There is always some little thread that can be used as a prop to stand it all back up again and make it all appear quite credible, or, credible enough to cast doubt on the doubters.

This is how it works.

Now, if you question injecting poison into babies, you are the crazy one.

If you question the media campaigns, pushing the worried, but otherwise healthy, to submit to breast/cervical/prostate screening, so they can be pushed onto the conveyor belt of worry and interventions so that they can no longer remember when they last felt “well”, this means that “you” must want them to miss out on treatments that could “save their lives”, what miserable scared little lives they have left.

So, I see what is going on. I hear it every day, I see and hear the despair of those who cannot understand why they feel like they feel, and I listen, all the time scanning their notes and counting up how many COVID jabs they have taken, how many flu and shingles and pneumococcal jabs they have had, how many prescription medicines they are taking, and wondering why they cannot see this themselves.

All of these injections and pills, to prevent them from getting sick and to make them better… and yet……

I truly cannot see how we extricate ourselves from this.

The brainwashing is from birth, and we have all been subject to it in whole or in part, some of us possess an ability to see through it, to see the lies as they stand before us, some are totally blind to it and will never ever see it. Many have too much invested and wilfully choose to ignore it as the system benefits them financially as well as affording them status and an elevated sense of their own importance, i.e. doctors and the like.

So be true to yourselves and change what you can to protect your health, share what you know with those whom you love and those you want to protect, do not be surprised if much of it is greeted with scorn and sometimes anger. Do try not to be too disheartened, one day, they may well revisit that conversation and reflect, understanding that you were coming only from a place of love. Then they may have the strength to pass that forward.

We can only hope.

Much love 💕